These Photos Offer a New Perspective on Travel

Style and design infuse everything we see and touch, making them integral factors to the travel experience. And when done right, they can elevate even everyday objects into true works of art.

Capturing beautiful images can be tricky. But finalists in the Style & Design category of the AFAR Photo Awards have done just that. And supporting extraordinary artistry is why, this year, the Style & Design category was presented by illy. The iconic Italian coffee company integrates style and design in everything it does—from their artist-designed cups to their logo designed by artist James Rosenquist—all to create a beautiful experience that inspires your passion surrounding the daily ritual of drinking coffee. It’s why illy has also supported events and institutions like the Venice Biennale and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, as well as artists like Maurizio Galimberti.

So kick back with a cup of illy coffee and enjoy these AFAR Photo Awards finalists from this entrancing category.

“The Hive,” by Samantha Bowerman

This mesmerizing work, designed by UK-based artist Wolfgang Buttress and located in London’s Kew Gardens, stands almost 56 feet tall and recreates life inside a beehive. As a member of the gardens, Bowerman was able to enter the park two hours before it officially opened—giving her the opportunity to have the installation to herself and place her camera in the center of the floor to capture this beautiful shot.

“The Infinity Pool at Anantara Golden Triangle,” by Maya Visnyei

Set on a ridge overlooking Thailand’s border with Myanmar and Laos, the luxurious Anantara Golden Triangle features an infinity pool that looks out over a landscape that includes bamboo forest, indigenous gardens, and rice paddies. And, as Visnyei discovered, the overhead view of this beautifully designed pool is just as mesmerizing.

“Inside the Dome,” by Gautam Kamat Bambolkar

Designed as an economical housing option back in the 1960s, the Fly’s Eye Dome is a restored prototype from creator R. Buckminster Fuller that’s now on display in Miami. Most people shoot it from the outside, but Bambolkar decided to look at it from a different perspective: the base up. The result speaks for itself.

“Colorful Rowboats,” by Blaine Harrington III

With reflections of mountains and a gorgeous temple on one of its islands, Phewa Lake is—not surprisingly—Nepal’s most popular and most visited lake. And when Harrington spied multi-colored rowboats tied together at the end of the day, he recognized it made for a beautiful shot in an area full of inspiration.

“The Bathers,” by Sarah Gerrity

Traveling by road from Salerno toward Positano offers a magical view of cerulean blue waters. And when Gerrity took in the view from the Positano bus stop—complete with perfectly aligned umbrellas and gleeful bathers—she recognized the opportunity to capture this beautiful image.

Find more style and design inspiration in all of the beautifully crafted products offered by illy.