Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

The World’s Last Known White Giraffe Gets GPS Tracking Device

By Associated Press

Nov 17, 2020

share this article
flipboard
The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in the arid savanna in Kenya near the Somalia border.

Photo by Ishaqbini Community Conservancy via AP

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in the arid savanna in Kenya near the Somalia border.

As the sole surviving white giraffe grazes in Kenya’s arid savanna, wildlife rangers will track the animal’s location to help protect it from poachers.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesn’t have a name. The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March, the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy said in a statement Tuesday.

A tracking device attached to one of the giraffe’s horns will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to the animal’s location.
Photo by Ishaqbini Community Conservancy via AP
A tracking device attached to one of the giraffe’s horns will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to the animal’s location.

A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white color, and it makes the one surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savanna near the Somalia border.

Now the GPS tracking device, attached to one of the giraffe’s horns, will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.

The unnamed giraffe has a rare genetic trait called leucism, which cause its white color.
Photo by Ishaqbini Community Conservancy via AP
The unnamed giraffe has a rare genetic trait called leucism, which cause its white color.

The conservancy has thanked the Kenya Wildlife Service along with the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save Giraffes Now for the help.

>> Next: Kenya Reopens to American Travelers. What Does That Actually Mean?

popular stories

  1. The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021

    Cities We Love

  2. California, Oregon, and Washington Ask Travelers to Quarantine

    Tips + News

  3. 14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities

These U.S. and International Airports Have COVID-19 Testing Facilities

Air Travel

What Credit Cards Provide the Best Travel Insurance?

What Credit Cards Provide the Best Travel Insurance?

Loyalty + Rewards

Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip

Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip

Where to Go in Summer

The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021

The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021

Cities We Love