By Bailey Berg
  •  July 17, 2024

What Happens If Your Name is Misspelled on Your Airline Ticket?

The fix is often easy, especially if you resolve the issue quickly.

It’s easy to make a typo in the excitement of booking a trip, especially when entering personal details. And if you didn’t catch an error like a misspelled name before hitting the purchase button, this type of blunder might send you into a panic.

While accidentally putting a nickname instead of a legal name or misspelling a name on an airline ticket can be worrisome, it’s usually a fixable problem. Airlines know that slipups happen, and they have protocols in place to right the wrong. Still, timing is key: When you notice the misprint makes all the difference between it being a peeving inconvenience or a potential delay.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to what happens if your name is spelled wrong on your airline ticket—and what steps you can take to rectify the error.

Can you fly with a misspelled name on your plane ticket?

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the name on your booking must match the name on your passport or driver’s license. Inverting some letters or putting an abbreviated version of your name (such as Mike instead of Michael) won’t fly with the TSA and airline security protocols, as they need to ensure that the person boarding the plane is the same person who has the ticket and that they’re not on a no-fly list. Similarly, immigration authorities need to ascertain that travelers are correctly identified, and matching names help facilitate this process, reducing the risk of accidental illegal entry or exit.

Can I correct a typo in my name on my airline ticket?

Typically, airlines don’t allow you to change the name on your ticket without contacting customer service. They want to make sure you’re the one flying and aren’t giving the ticket to someone else, as tickets are generally nontransferable. Still, some airlines, like Southwest, allow customers to make minor changes themselves. As soon as you notice the mistake, log into your booking account and find the section that allows you to edit passenger information. If one doesn’t exist or the function to alter names isn’t available, call the airline. If you’re already at the airport, you should also get in the customer service line, as time is of the essence: Some airlines have cut-off times for making ticket alterations. Be prepared to provide your booking reference number and proof of the correct spelling of your name (a passport, a driver’s license, or other official identification). Some airlines may request that these documents be emailed or uploaded through their customer service portal if you’re updating the ticket over the phone.

Some airlines, like JetBlue, will allow passengers to correct typos in their names for free, while others will charge a change fee, which can be hundreds of dollars.

The one loophole for changing your name without contacting the airline would be if you noticed the mistake within 24 hours of booking, canceled the ticket, and rebooked with the correct information—though that would only be advisable if the price remained the same.

What if my name has changed since buying my airline ticket?

If you need to update the name on your flight ticket due to marriage, divorce, or other legal name changes, you just need to supply proof at the airport. According to TSA’s Fly Rights page, “If your name has recently changed and the name on your ticket and your I.D. are different (or will be different by the time of your trip), bring documentation of the change (e.g., a marriage certificate or court order).” Just be sure to arrive at the airport with enough time for airport officials to review the paperwork. If you haven’t updated your driver’s license or passport with your new name, you don’t have to change it on your ticket. The name just needs to match the one on your travel documents.

What typos or omissions aren’t cause for concern on plane tickets?

Typically, it is fine if your middle name is not on your airline ticket as long as the first and last names exactly match the names on your government-issued I.D. (such as a passport or driver’s license). However, it is always best to check with the specific airline you are flying, as policies can vary. In most cases, the absence of a middle name should not prevent you from traveling, but ensuring that your ticket information matches your I.D. can help you to avoid any potential issues at check-in or security. Similarly, suffixes aren’t required for boarding passes.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
