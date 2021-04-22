The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. This compensation may impact the presentation of offers or affiliate links on this site. AFAR does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team.

Marriott Bonvoy is unique among hotel loyalty programs in that it partners with not one but two credit card issuers on cobranded cards, American Express and Chase. The two banks often compete for new customers by matching each other’s welcome bonuses, all to the benefit of prospective cardholders. Case in point: American Express launched limited-time welcome offers on its Marriott Bonvoy cards a couple weeks ago, with up to 125,000 bonus points. In response, Chase just raised the introductory bonuses on two of its Marriott Bonvoy cards.

For a limited time, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card is offering up to 100,000 bonus points, while the Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card comes with up to 50,000 bonus points. Which card you choose will depend on the one whose annual fee and earning rates you can maximize. But since Marriott fields over 7,000 hotels around the world in brands as diverse as St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton, Westin, Aloft, and Moxy, no matter which card you get and where you intend to travel, chances are some Marriott Bonvoy points will come in handy.

Here are the details on both cards.

Welcome offer: For a limited time, earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. For context, that’s 25,000 more points than the previous offer.

Annual fee

$95

Earning

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless earns six points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy and two points per dollar on all other purchases.

Other benefits

Cardholders get a free night award worth up to 35,000 points every account year, and 15 nights of elite credit every calendar year, which is enough for the first tier of elite status, Silver. Spend $35,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year and you get bumped up to Gold. Cardholders are also entitled to premium Wi-Fi during stays.

With no annual fee, this card might be a better choice for less committed travelers.

Welcome offer

For a limited time, earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That’s 20,000 more points than this card was previously offering.

Annual fee

$0

Earning

The Marriott Bonvoy Bold earns three points per dollar at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and two points per dollar on everything else.

Other benefits

Cardholders receive 15 nights toward elite credit every year, which is enough for Silver status.

Don’t forget about the current Marriott Bonvoy Amex offers

Both the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless and Bold’s limited-time sign-up offers are much higher than usual, so if you’ve put off applying for one of them, now might just be the right moment. Or you may want to consider one of Amex’s Marriott Bonvoy credit cards instead.

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card is currently offering up to 125,000 bonus points after making $5,000 in purchases in the first three months, plus up to $200 in statement credits for eligible dining purchases at U.S. restaurants in the first six months. This offer is available through May 12, 2021.

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant charges a $450 annual fee but includes plenty of value-added perks to match. Those include automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold status, statement credits of up to $300 per year toward purchases at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, and up to $100 once every four years for a Global Entry application.

Cardholders receive an annual free night award worth up to 50,000 points and can enroll for Priority Pass Select airport lounge access. Perhaps most importantly, the card earns six points per dollar on Marriott purchases, three points per dollar at U.S. restaurants and on flights booked directly with airlines, and two points per dollar on everything else.

Also through May 12, 2021, the Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card is offering up to 100,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first three months, plus up to $150 in statement credits toward eligible purchases. Its annual fee is $125, and like the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless, its annual free night award is worth up to 35,000 points.

Where the Marriott Bonvoy Business really excels is its earning structure. It accrues six points per dollar on Marriott purchases and four points per dollar at U.S. restaurants and gas stations, on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers, and on U.S. purchases for shipping. It earns two points per dollar on everything else.