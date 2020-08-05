National Parks to Receive Billions in Funding Thanks to Landmark Bill

The Great American Outdoors Act couldn’t have come at a better time.

share this article

One of the most monumental and far-reaching conservation bills in half a century was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. The Great American Outdoors Act will provide billions of dollars in funds to national parks and public lands both for immediate relief of maintenance projects and for ongoing conservation and preservation work. Most notably, the measure will dedicate $9.5 billion over the next five years to address the backlog of maintenance projects both in our national parks and on other public lands. These spaces always require constant upkeep, but over the past decade, the National Park System (NPS) and other Department of the Interior agencies have experienced chronic defunding while simultaneously dealing with an increasing number of natural disasters (such as the landslides at Big Sur and worsening wildfires across the western United States) and record numbers of visitors, all of which have put further stress on their aging infrastructure. About $6.5 billion of the bill’s new fund will be spent in the 419 national park sites—the NPS currently has a $12 billion maintenance backlog—to repair damaged and worn-out roads, restrooms, trails, and campgrounds, and other areas that have fallen into disrepair. The remaining money will be split between the Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Bureau of Indian Education schools for similar projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement