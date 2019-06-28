The Best Travel Gear for Babies and Kids

The Babyzen Yoyo+ Stroller folds up small enough to fit into the overhead bins on airplanes.

The ultimate list of road-tested, kid-approved strollers, play yards, car seats, diaper totes, and more that will make travel with your brood so much easier.

Experienced travelers know that when it comes to baggage, more isn’t necessarily better—and that holds true for trips with kids, too. Bringing along the full equipage of booster seats, strollers, toys, and bedtime gear is a surefire way to make any parent resolve to stay at home. Thankfully, manufacturers are increasingly developing baby and child essentials that appeal to more nomadic lifestyles. Common go-tos, such as strollers, boosters, and even headphones, are becoming lighter, more packable, and better designed for children’s (and parents’) needs. A traveling parent myself, I decided to delve into the world of next-gen family travel gear to find the best options for infants, toddlers, and school-aged children. My adventuresome eight-year-old was one tester, but we also recruited parents of infants and toddlers to try an assortment of options on road trips, overnight flights, and campouts in the United States and abroad. Here are our family-approved favorites. Best stroller: Babyzen Yoyo+ Stroller Supremely packable and light, this stroller accommodates newborns to toddlers. First, a confession: We don’t generally travel with strollers. Their wheels get caught on cobblestones and gravel, and many are too bulky to fit into the tiny elevators that are common outside the United States. We’ve found that the easiest, most efficient way to fly with an infant is to strap the babe’s car seat to the GoGoBabyz Travelmate, which glides through airports, fits into the plane’s overhead bin, and keeps the car seat handy for in-flight use and Uber rides. But when a family travel adventure calls for a stroller, the Babyzen Yoyo+ is the best option we’ve found. Packed, the Yoyo+ is the size of a tote bag and includes a shoulder strap that makes it easy to carry for short distances. For longer commutes, we like the optional travel bag backpack ($75) that comfortably transports the 13-pound, 10-ounce stroller (and frees our hands to maneuver other pieces of luggage). As a backpack or a shoulder tote, the Yoyo+ is so compact that it meets most airlines’ carry-on requirements—and storing the stroller in the plane’s overhead bin eliminates any possibility of it getting lost as checked baggage. It unfolds with one efficient yank and offers two configurations that adapt to the child’s age: newborns ride on a flat bed, which converts to a seat for older babies and toddlers. The wheels cruise smoothly over gravel paths and tree roots, and their lack of spokes means that pebbles and other bits of debris don’t jam up the rolling parts. The rain cover proved to be totally waterproof in a downpour, and latching it into place is fast and intuitive. Similarly fuss-free is the folding mechanism, which collapses the Yoyo+ in an instant—simply unlock one plastic latch and lift the stroller by its handle. Buy Now: $499, amazon.com Best travel crib/play yard: KidCo PeaPod Travel Bed Courtesy of KidCo

This mini-crib/play yard actually fits into carry-on luggage. Even when packed, most play yards are inconveniently bulky. They hog any car’s trunk space and are too big to qualify as practical luggage when traveling by air. KidCo solves that problem by turning a pop-up tent into the perfect nighttime and daytime nest for babies. The PeaPod is the size of a grocery bag when packed, and the flat, 4-inch-high parcel fits easily into a rolling duffel or suitcase. And it couldn’t be easier to set up: Once it’s removed from the carrying bag, the PeaPod springs into shape, becoming a mesh-topped tent with zippered door and a cushiony, quilted floor. That superfast bedtime setup can be a blessing when a late-night arrival has everyone feeling sleepy and cranky.

We also loved the PeaPod’s convenience as an insect-thwarting play yard. Pitching it during picnics eliminates the need to slather mosquito repellent on an infant’s sensitive skin. On a recent outing, babies immediately took to the space and enjoyed extended play sessions inside. The fabric only offers partial shade, so for nap times, a baby blanket draped over the top helps to darken the interior. But the PeaPod packs away in a snap, making it ideal for quick midday breaks as well as overnight use. Buy Now: $100, amazon.com Best child’s backpack: Deuter Kikki Backpack Curtesy of Deuter

The whimsical design makes this backpack fun for kids. Our three-year-old tester crooned with delight as soon as she glimpsed the Deuter Kikki. She couldn’t wait to strap it on—and in fact, she immediately filled it with crayons and trekked around the house playing “airport.” The pack’s appeal proved handy when it truly became travel time, because our young tester relished every opportunity to wear this cartoonish pack. Any piece of gear that staves off a toddler’s tantrum is a win in our book. Four- and five-year-olds enjoyed wearing the Kikki, too, which also impressed us with its practicality. As with many adult packs, the Kikki features a padded, mesh-covered back panel that prevents the wearer’s back from becoming hot and clammy. Two elastic-topped exterior pouches are ideal for holding a water bottle and a favorite stuffie. The sternum strap keeps the pack secure, even when tykes break into a run. And the eight-liter interior offers enough space for an iPad, headphones, coloring books, and snacks. Kids older than six deemed the pack too babyish (and parents found the capacity to be too small for a school-aged travel kit). But durable fabrics and quality construction make the Kikki tough enough for hand-me-down longevity. Buy Now: $32, amazon.com Best children’s headphones: Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiet Headphones Courtesy of Puro Sound The volume limits and noise cancellation features of these headphones protect kids’ hearing. We’ve bought our children an assortment of cheap headphones over the years and noticed one consistent result—in environments with lots of ambient noise, kids cranked up the volume to alarming levels in order to hear their programming over the background din. We worried about the ear-pummeling effects, and Puro Sound Labs confirmed our suspicions. The company’s founder developed volume-limiting headphones after his daughter was diagnosed with noise-induced hearing loss. The PuroQuiet On-Ear Headphones max out at 85 decibels, which the World Health Organization and other experts consider to be the upper limit for ear safety. Additionally, noise-canceling technology blocks out background intrusions, making those 85 decibels more than sufficient. Only the loudest restaurants made our testers want maximum volume. Because it’s wireless, the PuroQuiet is especially tidy to pack. Swiveling earpieces allow the headphones to fold flat for storage—a feature that entry-level headphones typically lack. The PuroQuiet’s butter-soft leather also makes this model leagues more comfortable than drugstore options. Provided that we also packed a portable charger (such as the virtually indestructible LifeProof Lifeactiv Power Pack 10, $80), our youngest travel companions were able to use the PuroQuiet for days on end. Buy Now: $80, amazon.com Best car booster seat: Mifold Grab-and-Go Booster Seat Courtesy of Mifold Skip bulky boosters with this tablet-sized safety device. Experts recommend that children shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches tall use booster seats to help cars’ seat belts fit properly, and most foam-and-plastic models are too big and bulky to carry around outside the vehicle. However, the Mifold Grab-and-Go Booster offers comparable safety assurances in a dazzlingly portable package. The seat measures just 9 inches by 4 inches when packed, but it opens like a book to present a miniature seat and backrest. Hard plastic arms extend from the seat to secure the car’s lap belt, and a center strap clips into the shoulder belt. The minimalist design does manage to keep safety belts in their recommended positions, which is impressive.

