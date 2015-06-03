The Best Food in Business Class, Ranked

Todd Bliwise has been flying around the world for years, and knows the airline industry in and out. He’ll be sharing his tips and tricks with us in this column, Speed of Flight. Today: The best food in business class.

A few weeks ago, I ranked the best meals in first class—but the meals in business cabins aren’t anything to shake your fork at, either. Though business-class service is typically more robotic and the food is served from a cart rather than individually served and plated, the meals themselves are usually the exact same quality as that in first class. From a lobster dinner to perfectly cooked beef, here are my top five picks for the best food in business class.

1. Singapore Airlines

One of this carrier’s major strengths is “book the cook“—a pre-flight meal ordering service that they offer for both business class and first. The menus, which all vary depending on their destination, are as long as some restaurant menus. Singapore Airlines’ famous lobster thermidor also appears in business class—but, of course, is much smaller than those in first class get to savor.

2. Etihad Airways

I really enjoy the flatbread and mezze offerings in Etihad’s business-class meals. This kind of fun, indulgent appetizer, which is packed with flavor, sets the tone of the meal. You can also pick sides and have more control over what you’re eating, which sets Etihad apart.

3. Emirates