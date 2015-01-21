The Best Cities for Layovers

SEE ALL THE CITIES WE LOVE

The only thing better than a nonstop flight is (we kid you not!) a connection in these hubs. Here’s how to maximize your time.

AMSTERDAM’S SCHIPOL

4 Hours: No need to leave the airport. Head over to Holland Boulevard for crack-like stroopwafels and tulip bulbs. See art from Dutch masters at the Rijksmuseum’s rotating exhibit.

10 Hours: Twenty minutes on the train gets you downtown. Hit the Eye Film Institute for edgy retrospectives on film legends and the café’s killer bitterballen (Dutch meatballs).

24 Hours: Stay at the new Andaz hotel, pick up an “I Amsterdam City Card” (for unlimited transit rides and universal museum access), and visit the quirky shops at Negen Straatjes (nine little streets).

DUBAI INTERNATIONAL

4 Hours: The food court has seemingly infinite options, but Seafood Market is our pick for simple, as-you-like-it fish. After, relax in Terminal 3’s Zen garden.

10 Hours: It’s a 10-minute cab ride to Old Dubai, where you’ll find traditional gold souks and a lavish Emirati breakfast at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre.

24 Hours: Meet penguins and carve powder at Ski Dubai (gear included). Sleep at the Grosvenor House hotel, or stay up until your flight at the 360 Degrees nightclub.