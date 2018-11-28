Sleep Pods Are Coming to This East Coast Airport

Courtesy of Sleepbox
By Michelle Baran
Nov 28, 2018
Courtesy of Sleepbox
Sleeping stations will soon be available at Washington Dulles, and the plan is to install more at additional airports.
More comfortable rest is on the way. Micro-hotel startup Sleepbox is installing nap rooms at Washington Dulles that can be rented on an hourly basis.
We’ve all been there, exhausted during a long layover or flight delay, tired enough to doze off in a chair at our flight gate, or even tempted to just find a quiet corner of the airport floor to stretch out on. Boston-based micro-hotel startup Sleepbox is hoping to offer a less degrading alternative to getting some rest at the airport when you don’t have access to an airline lounge.
This winter, Sleepbox will be opening its first collection of sleep pods at Washington Dulles International Airport. The Sleepbox Nap Lounge will feature 16 sound-insulated napping facilities that passengers can reserve on an hourly basis through the Sleepbox smartphone app. The 1,200-square-foot space will be in Terminal A beyond security.
There will be two room sizes: standard and compact. The standard rooms will measure 7.5 by 5.2 feet, and the compact will measure 7.5 by 4 feet. Via the app, customers will be able to book and also unlock their rooms, which will be available for use 24 hours a day. The rooms will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, mood lighting, and single beds with memory foam mattresses.
Rates will be $40 for the first hour for a standard room, and $30 for the first hour for a compact room. Each additional hour will be $30 and $20, respectively. Rooms can be booked for up to 12 hours, and the rates cap at $150 for a standard room, and at $120 for a compact. There will also be ADA-compliant rooms for the same rate as the standard rooms.
Article continues below advertisement
Sleepbox told AFAR that it is in talks with other airports both internationally and in the United States about developing more airport sleep pods and that it is also set to open a Boston flagship hotel in 2019. The idea is to ultimately develop additional Sleepbox concepts in cities, in more airports, and within office spaces.
>> Next: London Airport Cracks Down on Sleeping Overnight in Its Terminal
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy