Sleep Pods Are Coming to This East Coast Airport

We’ve all been there, exhausted during a long layover or flight delay, tired enough to doze off in a chair at our flight gate, or even tempted to just find a quiet corner of the airport floor to stretch out on. Boston-based micro-hotel startup Sleepbox is hoping to offer a less degrading alternative to getting some rest at the airport when you don’t have access to an airline lounge.

This winter, Sleepbox will be opening its first collection of sleep pods at Washington Dulles International Airport. The Sleepbox Nap Lounge will feature 16 sound-insulated napping facilities that passengers can reserve on an hourly basis through the Sleepbox smartphone app. The 1,200-square-foot space will be in Terminal A beyond security.

Courtesy of Sleepbox The napping pods will have Wi-Fi and memory foam mattress beds.

There will be two room sizes: standard and compact. The standard rooms will measure 7.5 by 5.2 feet, and the compact will measure 7.5 by 4 feet. Via the app, customers will be able to book and also unlock their rooms, which will be available for use 24 hours a day. The rooms will have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, mood lighting, and single beds with memory foam mattresses.



Rates will be $40 for the first hour for a standard room, and $30 for the first hour for a compact room. Each additional hour will be $30 and $20, respectively. Rooms can be booked for up to 12 hours, and the rates cap at $150 for a standard room, and at $120 for a compact. There will also be ADA-compliant rooms for the same rate as the standard rooms.