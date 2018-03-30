Ritz-Carlton Shows Off a $30 Million Makeover on Maui

Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton
By Matthew Phenix
Mar 30, 2018
The centerpiece of the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua is its 10,000-square-foot tri-level swimming pool.
With a fresh look and new amenities, the luxury hotelier’s Kapalua resort is celebrating its 25th anniverary in style.
To look at the Ritz-Carlton resort in Kapalua, you’d never guess the picture-perfect property has graced the less-traveled north shore of Maui for a quarter of a century. The hotel recently pulled the wraps off a comprehensive $30 million makeover, one that brings an elegant new look from Honolulu-based interior stylists Philpotts, the design firm behind the Four Seasons Oahu, which opened in 2016. The Kapalua’s 463 richly revised guest rooms, suites, and one- and two-bedroom residences feature dark wood floors and sand-color decor with sea-tone accents, brightened by floor-to-ceiling windows and locally sourced artwork.
