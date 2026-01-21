What Travelers Need to Know About the Polar Vortex—and What to Do When Severe Weather Disrupts Your Trip

The winter travel season in the U.S. is off to a bone-chilling start. Meteorologists are warning that a polar-vortex–driven blast of arctic air is poised to push unusually cold temperatures and disruptive and potentially dangerous winter weather across much of the country this week, beginning Friday.

Forecasts show the system plunging south from Canada, bringing heavy snow to parts of the Midwest and the Northeast, a dangerous mix of sleet and freezing rain across portions of the South, and bitter cold that could linger long after the storm passes. Indeed, the icy temperatures could last into early February.

For travelers, the severe winter weather could prove especially challenging. Snowfall can slow airports for days—extreme cold makes de-icing aircraft and keeping flights on schedule far more difficult than usual—and snow and ice can shut down highways entirely. Even travelers not flying directly into the storm’s path may feel its effects as airlines proactively cancel flights to prevent aircraft and crews from being stranded out of position.

Here’s what you need to know about how this or future polar vortices could affect your travel.

The polar vortex forecast for this week

The incoming system is expected to affect a wide swath of the country. In the Midwest and the Northeast, heavy snowfall and gusty winds could lead to widespread flight delays and cancellations.

Farther south, forecasters are warning that ice may pose an even bigger problem than snow, potentially creating hazardous road conditions and increasing the risk of power outages.

Temperatures behind the front are expected to remain well below average, raising the likelihood that travel disruptions could linger even after precipitation ends.

How airlines handle severe weather disruptions

As big storms approach, most major U.S. airlines typically try to get ahead of the problems by issuing travel waivers. These waivers allow passengers flying through affected airports to adjust their travel dates without paying change fees (though there may be fare differences), even on otherwise nonrefundable tickets.

“This is what I like to call a golden ticket scenario where even those who booked in Basic Economy, the most restrictive ticket type, can switch flights without having to pay a change fee,” Katy Nastro, a travel expert at Going, a travel app and deals newsletter, told Afar. “However, that is only if the waiver is in place.”

In many cases, airlines begin rolling out these waivers several days before the worst weather is expected.

“We’re already seeing that ahead of this weekend’s polar vortex, especially for routes expected to be heavily impacted,” Henley Vazquez, cofounder of online travel agency Fora Travel, told Afar. “The key is timing: Once a waiver is in place, travelers usually have more flexibility, but those options can disappear once the storm is actively disrupting operations.”

Added Vazquez, “We often encourage travelers to get ahead of the changes, too. If you’re expecting your flight to be disrupted by incoming weather, talk to your travel advisor about shifting dates proactively, before the rest of the travelers that day are also scrambling for new options.”

What airlines generally do not provide, however, is compensation for weather-related disruptions. Under U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) rules, severe weather is considered outside an airline’s control, meaning carriers are not required to cover hotel stays, meals, or alternate transportation if a flight is delayed or canceled because of a storm. If the airline cancels your flight outright, you are entitled to a refund to your original form of payment if you choose not to travel—but additional expenses are usually left to the traveler.

What to expect from hotels, tours, and other bookings

Hotels and tour operators often have more discretion than airlines when weather interferes with travel plans.

“Hotels are often more flexible than people expect, especially when severe weather is involved, but policies vary widely,” said Vazquez. “Many will offer credits or allow date changes rather than full refunds, particularly for prepaid rates.”

Guided tours, attractions, and other booked experiences, Vazquez noted, may issue refunds or future credits if weather forces closures—though, again, policies vary depending on the provider or operator.

“The earlier travelers communicate, the more options they typically have,” she said.

Will travel insurance help, or are you out of luck?

Travel insurance can help in winter weather scenarios, but only under certain conditions.

If “you purchased a policy and then extreme weather results in you needing to cancel your trip, it can fall under a covered reason for trip cancellation,” said Lauren Gumport, vice president of communications and brand at Faye travel insurance. That can include reimbursements of up to 100 percent of your nonrefundable trip costs, like flights, hotels, and nonrefundable tours and tickets.

However, she added, “If you purchased travel insurance after a storm was already named, that is considered a foreseeable event, and you would not be covered.” That means if a polar vortex or major winter storm was already in the forecast when coverage was bought, insurers may classify the event as foreseeable and deny claims tied directly to it. In other words, now is too late to purchase insurance for the incoming arctic weather.

More flexible “cancel for any reason” policies can provide partial reimbursement even when weather is the reason for cancellation, but those plans generally need to be purchased shortly after the first trip payment, and they cost more.

Should you go or reschedule? What travel advisors are telling clients right now

There’s no universal answer, but the decision often hinges on flexibility and risk tolerance.

“Take the forecast seriously and think beyond just your departure,” Vasquez said. “Even if you can get to your destination, weather like this can ripple through your entire trip, affecting connections, airport operations, ground transportation, and even hotel staffing. If the trip is flexible, adding or removing a day of travel can often be the less stressful, more enjoyable option.”

Travelers with flexible flights, generous travel insurance, and built-in buffer days may feel comfortable proceeding, knowing delays are possible. Others, particularly those with tightly scheduled trips or nonrefundable bookings, may find that postponing saves both money and stress.

Severe winter weather is an unavoidable part of cold-season travel, and polar-vortex events tend to magnify every weak point in the transportation system. The most practical response is to be prepared: Understand airline policies, know what your insurance covers, and be realistic about how much disruption your trip can withstand. Sometimes the smartest travel move is simply waiting for calmer skies.