Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  July 11, 2024

Pan Am Is Bringing Back the Golden Age of Air Travel

More than three decades after commercial aviation icon Pan American Airways closed its doors, the luxury air travel experience is set to return in 2025 with a commemorative Europe voyage—and more to come.

A blue and white 1970s Pan American Airways carry-on bag

Dinner service on airplanes looked very different during the 20th century Pan Am era.

Photo by Tony Dunn/Shutterstock

In 1945, Pan American Airways helped usher in a modern era of commercial jet travel by being the first airline to introduce an economy class. And while it made air travel more affordable, the Pan Am name is still synonymous with luxury thanks to the gourmet meals, fashionable flight attendants, and spacious seating featured in its original airplanes. Sadly, the cultural icon shuttered in 1991.

Now, Pan Am is set to take to the skies once more. An exclusive 12-day trip harking back to the early, more glamorous days of air travel, will retrace the original Pan Am southern and northern transatlantic routes. The trip was forged by Pan American World Airways, which launched in February 2024, along with the Pan Am Museum Foundation, and is officially licensed by Pan Am Brands.

“Since 1927, Pan Am has left an indelible mark on the world. From humble beginnings as the first commercial carrier for the U.S. Air Mail, Pan Am’s founder Juan T. Trippe went on to create a vast aviation empire across the globe, literally bringing the world closer together one flight at a time,” Craig Carter, CEO of Pan American World Airways and host of the commemorative flight, said in a press release.

Pan Am's Boeing 314 Clipper planes started flying Atlantic crossings in the 1930s, and featured 14-person dining rooms with full waiter service.

Pan Am’s Boeing 314 Clipper planes started flying Atlantic crossings in the 1930s, and featured 14-person dining rooms with full waiter service.

Courtesy of Pan Am Airways

Pan American World Airways acquired the iconic Pan Am brand earlier this year, and this journey is part of a larger effort to relaunch and reintroduce the Pan Am name into the travel space. Carter stated that the company sees “unlimited opportunities to further leverage the Pan Am brand,” including with exclusive airport lounges and branded merchandise featuring the iconic Pan Am logo, among other initiatives.

The journey will start with 50 passengers on a chartered Boeing 757 aircraft configured with all-business-class seating in New York City on June 27, 2025. From there, the flight will stop in Bermuda; Lisbon, Portugal; Marseilles, France; London, England; and Foynes, Ireland, before returning to New York on July 8.

The program will be operated by Bartelings, a company that specializes in organizing worldwide tours by private aircraft, and Criterion Travel, a tour operator with a focus on educational travel.

At a time when “we are becoming more accustomed to travel being a commodity, usually a way to get from point A to point B at the most economical price,” Criterion stated on its website about the forthcoming Pan Am journey, the trip is meant to serve as a reminder of the “Golden Age” of travel—”a time when the travel itself was a glamorous experience, and when the journey was as important and special as the destination.”

According to Criterion, passengers can expect upscale catering, an open bar, the ability to stream in-flight content on their personal devices, and a handpicked crew that will stay with them for the duration of the trip while in the air.

A chef serving passengers on a Boeing 757 aircarft outfitted with 50 business-class seats.

For the 2025 commemorative Pan Am journey, a Boeing 757 aircarft is being outfitted with 50 business-class seats.

Courtesy of Pan American World Airways

On the ground, guests will stay in some of the most luxurious hotels in the world, including the Rosewood in Bermuda, the Four Seasons Ritz in Lisbon, the Savoy in London, and Dromoland Castle in Ireland (the accommodation in France has not yet been announced). The trip also includes some special events, such as an evening of fado music in Portugal and an exclusive dinner at the Flying Boat and Maritime Museum in Ireland, which houses the only Boeing 314 Clipper replica in the world. (The Clipper aircraft could land on water and Pan Am primarily used it in the 1930s.) There will also be gala evenings at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City before and after the trip.

The price for the 2025 Pan Am Airways commemorative journey is $59,950 per person based on double occupancy, or $65,500 for single occupancy, and includes flights, accommodations, most meals and beverages, and a branded swag bag. Tickets are bookable on the Criterion Travel website.

As for whether there will be additional Pan Am journeys, Carter stated that the 2025 voyage is “the first of many exclusive themed flights back into the luxury travel space.”

He said, “Relaunching Pan Am requires a careful balance of honoring its storied past while innovating for the future,” adding that the objective is to recognize the nostalgia the brand evokes while also updating the product with modern amenities “so that it resonates with both our longtime fans and new customers.”

Although the new Pan American World Airways hasn’t revealed many specifics about additional departures yet, the company has said that it plans to develop an exclusive around-the-world private jet journey in 2027 that will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Pan Am.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
From Our Partners
A spectacular Sanibel beach
Outdoor Adventure
An Insider’s Guide to Fort Myers
Sponsored by
A cloudy, empty beach with birds flying above in Padre Island, Texas
Health + Wellness
This Gulf Coast Beach Escape Has Seafood Feasts and Laid-Back Vibes
Sponsored by
Purple flowers blooming on a hill overlooking Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas
Water Sports
Looking for an Active Beach Trip? Check Out This Coastal Destination
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Hand holding a U.S. passport over a wooden surface
Visas + Passports
Need a New U.S. Passport Fast? Here’s How You Can Speed Up the Process
July 11, 2024 09:00 AM
 · 
Ramsey Qubein
A man and two teenagers sitting in an airport lounge. the room has banquette seats, cedar wood paneling, and a round fireplace in the center
Loyalty + Rewards
The Best New Airport Lounges for Summer 2024—and Beyond
July 11, 2024 08:00 AM
 · 
Paul Rubio
Seine River in Paris with a person sunbathing on the banks and a bridge with a boat cruising underneath it in the background
Trending News
Will the Seine River Be Clean Enough for Swimming in Time for the Olympics?
July 09, 2024 06:45 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Cult favorite luggage brand Away has expanded with a new soft-sided luggage collection.
Packing Tips + Gear
For Travelers Who Prefer Soft Luggage, Away Has a New Collection Just for You
July 09, 2024 02:24 PM
 · 
Bailey Berg