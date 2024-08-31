For the First Time, A Luxury Cruise Line Will Set Sail From This Lesser-Known Florida Port

Luxury cruising is set to arrive in Tampa when Oceania Cruises sets sail from the Gulf Coast city in early 2026. The cruise line’s 670-passenger Insignia will sail from Tampa to the Caribbean and Panama with four cruise departures ranging from seven to 20 days in March 2026. The sailings will mark the first time that an ultra-premium cruise line will set sail from Tampa.

While Tampa is no stranger to the cruise market, it has typically welcomed larger ships that cater more to the mainstream cruise market, including lines such as Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean International.

But with the arrival of Oceania will come a more boutique, hotel-style version of cruising. The Insignia features spacious staterooms and suites decorated in calming color palettes inspired by the sea, sky, and land, accented with luxe fabrics and drapes, and the cruise line’s exclusive Tranquility Beds. There’s also a fitness center, sports deck with putting green, and enticing lounges and bars with exciting cocktail programs and energetic live shows. The Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center takes wellness to a new level, not only through its spa treatments and therapies, and fitness center, but gourmet plant-based dishes and wellness excursions in ports of call.

Relax on the pool deck on the ‘Insignia’ as it sails out of Tampa Bay. Michel Verdure/Oceania Cruises

The “foodie” cruise line’s ship (Oceania has made a name for itself as a cruise line with a strong culinary program) also boasts five restaurants, all of which are overseen by an impressive culinary advisory board that is co-chaired by Chef Jacques Pépin and Giada De Laurentiis. And service standards are high with a dedicated crew of 400 accommodating the 670 passengers onboard.

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, noted in a statement that adding Tampa opens up more options for the cruise line to explore Florida’s west coast and the Gulf of Mexico. “Tampa echoes the cosmopolitan essence of our beloved hometown of Miami with its diverse mix of international influences and cultures,” Del Rio stated.

What to eat and do and where to stay in Tampa

That diverse mix of international influences and cultures is evident in Tampa’s culinary scene, which makes the thriving city a terrific fit with Oceania. The city’s culinary traditions were established back at the turn of the 20th century in the historic Ybor City district, once the “cigar capital of the world,” where Cubans, Spaniards, Italians, Germans, and Romanians lived and worked alongside each other in the cigar industry.

Head to Lilac, inside the recently opened Tampa Edition hotel, for a Michelin-starred meal and a chic place to rest your head. Courtesy of Tampa Edition

Over the past decade or so, independent chefs have taken have taken up the mantle in elevating Tampa’s dining scene, starting in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, like James Beard-nominated and Michelin-recognized Ferrell Alvarez and his Proper House Group’s Rooster & the Till. Fast forward to today and Tampa has landed on the Michelin map with a handful of starred restaurants, including Lilac for Mediterranean cuisine, Rocca for an artisan Italian dinner, and the Omikase experience Kōsen, four Bib Gourmand spots and 21 other Michelin-recognized restaurants. There’s also a popular food hall, Armature Works, and Sparkman Wharf features a street food scene housed in cargo shipping containers. Adding to the appeal, a lot of these venues are within walking distance of Port Tampa Bay, or a quick ride share away.

Tampa is accessible from across the country and around the world, with an estimated 100 non-stop destinations arriving into Tampa International Airport; and Orlando International Airport is about 85 miles east of Port Tampa Bay.

For those who want to extend their time in Tampa (and you definitely should), book into the Tampa Edition, the city’s first five-star hotel; Palihouse Hyde Park Village, a boutique hotel in a charming neighborhood with a European vibe; or Hotel Haya, a sleek option in Ybor City. Take time to explore the bustling new Water Street district, a quick walk from the port with myriad restaurants; or hop the free trolley to Ybor City and wander the brick streets, stopping to tour J.C. Newman Cigar Co., the last remaining cigar factory in the United States. Or, get onto the water by renting an e-boat or paddleboard to cruise around Tampa; a bit further out of town you can paddle among the locals— alligators, that is—at the Hillsborough River State Park.

Insignia will arrive into Tampa on March 3, 2026, at the end of its 9-day Tropical Harmony itinerary that will depart February 22, 2026, from Bridgetown, Barbados. Upon arrival in Tampa, the ship will embark upon seven- and 15-day Caribbean itineraries, and two departures for the Panama Canal: the 10-day Palms & Panama Canal on which guests disembark in Panama City, and the 20-day Panama Canal Connoisseur that continues on back to Miami.

These sailings depart March 2026 and are on sale now; promotional fares are available. For example, the starting rate for an oceanview stateroom on the 9-day Tropical Harmony sailing from Barbados is $2,949 (regularly $5,898); on the seven-day Western Caribbean Escape, $2,449 (regularly $4,898); and $6,399 (regularly $12,798) on the 20-day Tampa to Miami voyage with a transit of the Panama Canal.