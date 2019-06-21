Norway’s “Summer Island” Wants to Be the World’s First Time-Free Zone

In the polar regions north of the Arctic Circle, the sun doesn’t set for 69 days every summer, typically from mid-May to late July. The opposite phenomenon occurs during winter: The sun stays below the horizon, and skies remain dark from November to January. This means that in places like Sommarøy, a Norwegian fishing village covering a tiny island north of the Arctic Circle, it can be somewhat arbitrary—if not a total nuisance—to live according to the ways time is traditionally measured.

For this very reason, residents of Sommarøy—which translates to “Summer Island”—recently signed a petition to make their home the world’s first time-free zone during the midnight sun period, from May 18 to July 26. At a town hall meeting on June 13, Kjell Ove Hveding, one of the key islanders behind the initative, handed over dozens of locals’ signatures to members of Norway’s central government.

The idea behind the islanders’ request, Hveding says, is that when the sun doesn’t set during the summer months in Sommarøy, “there’s no need to know what time it is. The midnight sun makes clocks an unnecessary nuisance.” Declaring the Norwegian island “time-free” during the midnight sun period would permit residents to eliminate traditional business hours during summer, adjusting, for example, inflexible opening and closing times. This would allow residents, especially students and workers, to make the most of the months when the sun remains permanently above the horizon.