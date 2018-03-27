Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel News

Norway Opens the World’s Most Scenic Public Restroom

By Matthew Phenix

Mar 27, 2018

share this article
flipboard

Photo by NPRA

The Ureddplassen, along the Norwegian Scenic Route Helgelandskysten, is no ordinary roadside rest stop.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Yes, it’s a bathroom, a public toilet, a roadside rest stop. But it happens to be an unusually stylish roadside loo, on one of the world’s greatest roads. This month, the Norwegian Public Roads Administration opened Ureddplassen, a $2 million installation near the town of Gildeskål along the Norwegian Scenic Route Helgelandskysten. This spectacularly restful rest area features a few simple block benches of “Norwegian Rose” marble from the town of Fauske—the same stone used in New York’s United Nations building—and a lovely viewing platform of amphitheater-style steps facing the small beach and the open sea, ideal for gazing at the aurora borealis during the winter or the midnight sun in the summertime. Ureddplassen’s remarkable frosted-glass toilet building, designed by Oslo-based architects Marit Justine Haugen and Dan Zohar, has been created to evoke “a sense of poetic solitude as it complements the natural landscape of Norway.” Perfect.

Photo by Lars Grimsby / NPRA
But this is more than just a new highway rest stop. Ureddplassen pays tribute to the 42 men who died in February 1943 when their Royal Norwegian Navy submarine, the HNoMS Uredd, hit a sea mine laid by the German ship Cobra. Divers discovered the wreck just off this point in 1985, and the following year, the Norwegian government declared the site a war grave. Ureddplassen features a memorial sculpture, unveiled by King Olav V in 1987, atop a new marble base.

The longest of Norway’s 18 scenic routes, the magnificent Norwegian Scenic Route Helgelandskysten, Road 17, runs 270 miles between the towns of Holm to Godøystraumen, crosses the Arctic Circle, and includes six ferry transfers. 
Photo by Lars Grimsby / NPRA
>>Next: What Is Luring Travelers to the Coldest Places on Earth?

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories