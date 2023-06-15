Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  June 15, 2023

Norse Atlantic Is Offering One-Way Europe Flights From $129 and Premium Round-Trip Fares From $822

The deals include flights to London, Paris, Rome, and Oslo—but don’t delay. The promotional fares must be booked by end of day on June 20.

Norse Airways plane on the runway

Norse Atlantic Airways currently offers flights from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

Photo by Shutterstock

If soaring international airfares have discouraged you from booking a Europe trip this year, the latest offer from Norse Atlantic Airways might prove promising. The Norway-based, low-cost carrier is running a flash sale in honor of its first birthday, with flights from the United States to Europe for as little as $129 each way in Economy Light. There’s also currently a great deal on the carrier’s premium class to London from $822 round-trip.

The sale runs until 11:59 p.m. on June 20 for travel between August 21, 2023, and March 29, 2024, depending on the route, with blackout dates between December 14 and January 8.

Norse currently offers flights from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. to five European cities: Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, and Rome. Some of the best deals are on flights to and from London and New York, the Norway-based carrier’s largest and second-largest bases, respectively.

Some of the best deals include:

  • Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to London Gatwick Airport (LGW), from $129 one-way
  • Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to London Gatwick, from $159 one-way
  • New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Oslo Airport (OSL), from $129 one-way
  • JFK to London Gatwick, from $139 one-way
  • JFK to Paris–Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), from $169 one-way
  • JFK to Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO), from $189 one-way
  • Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Oslo, from $189 one-way
  • Miami International Airport (MIA) to Oslo, from $149 one-way
  • Orlando International Airport (MCO) to London Gatwick, from $159 one-way
  • San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to London Gatwick, from $169 one-way
  • SFO to London Gatwick, premium seats from $822 round-trip

To find the lowest fares, it may be helpful to enter your departure and arrival cities and then use the calendar feature to see the various rates over the course of the month.
The cheapest fares are for Economy Light seats, which have the strictest ticket change rules (any altering costs $200) and only allows travelers to bring an underseat bag for free, with all additional baggage (overhead and checked) costing extra. Meals in Economy Light are not included. Norse also offers Economy Classic and Economy Flextra fares that are each a bit more but with more inclusions.

Norse Atlantic’s premium offering, which features wider seats with a 43-inch pitch and a “generous recline,” according to the airline, has three tiers: Premium Light, Premium Classic, and Premium Flextra. Premium Light is the level at which the $822 roundtrip flights from SFO to London are currently on offer, which allows for a free carry-on, two meal services, and priority check-in. “It costs about $75 more each way if you want to add checked bags to your ticket. These are still good prices even if you do choose to add on checked bags,” reports Going.com (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights), which alerted us to the attractive premium roundtrip fare for the long-haul flight from California to the U.K.

Norse Atlantic Airways is the reincarnation of Norwegian Air’s transatlantic arm, which, at one point, was among the largest European airlines with flights to the United States. However, Norwegian ceased transatlantic service in early 2021 after declaring bankruptcy. Norwegian Air does continue to operate flights within Europe.

