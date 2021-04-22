Four New Luxurious—and Truly Sustainable—Ecoresorts

If you’re finally, cautiously starting to make trip plans again, you may well find yourself thinking about how to travel differently in a postpandemic world. Maybe you want to go big—take that once-in-a-lifetime trip you’ve long dreamed of. Or maybe you’re conscious of traveling lightly and want to leave a smaller footprint when you roam.

Several new resorts will help you accomplish both goals. Destinations unto themselves, they offer the luxury you may crave—lavishly appointed rooms, indulgent spa treatments—but also embody truly sustainable practices, including those that are unsexy (like wastewater management) and labor intensive (like land stewardship). As such, they offer a way to re-enter the travel universe and also feel good about it.

Courtesy of Kachi Lodge A geodesic lounge is solar powered and heated by pellet stoves.

Kachi Lodge, Bolivia

Book now: expedia.com or through your travel advisor

Set against Salar de Uyuni—the world’s largest salt flats—Kachi Lodge, which opened in 2019, comprises a cluster of geodesic domes built on platforms that leave the delicate salt-pan surface undisturbed. Surrounding the property is a near-moonscape of beautiful empty plains crusted with glittering white salt—except during the November–April wet season, when they can flood to become a vast, shallow, mirror-clear lake.

Earth-friendly accommodation

Each of the six individual, 300-square-foot domes, plus a larger one for communal gathering, are powered by solar- and turbine-generated electricity and heated by pellet stoves. All are also stylishly outfitted with furniture made from local cactus wood, plus alpaca-wool textiles woven by regional artisans. Property-wide reverse-osmosis water management and incinerator toilets minimize precious water consumption and protect the integrity of the surrounding environment.

Beyond-property initiatives

The lodge works in close partnership with the nearby village of Jirira, running training and educational programs and hiring villagers to guide guest excursions on the salar. Locals may take you hiking, stargazing, wildlife-spotting, and on tours of outdoor art installations created by Native artist Gaston Ugalde. (From $2,280 per person for a two-night stay.)

Courtesy of Islas Secas Beyond this idyllic pool, the gulf teems with migrating humpback whales, dolphins, sea turtles, and giant manta rays.

Islas Secas, Panama

Book now: islassecas.com or through your travel advisor

On a private, 14-island archipelago in the Gulf of Chiriqui, this 2019 resort accommodates just 24 guests at a time in its breeze-cooled casitas. A cathedral-like open-air dining pavilion allows for socially distanced meals, and a dedicated dive center is the jumping-off point for exploring the country’s most vibrant marine ecosystem. The gulf itself teems with migrating humpback whales, dolphins, sea turtles, giant manta rays, and more than 700 species of fish; a short boat ride away is Coiba National Marine Park, a UNESCO-designated preserve encompassing more than 800 square miles.

Earth-friendly accommodation

Seven cliffside and jungle casitas (most with multiple bedrooms and private pools), as well as all the resort’s common spaces, are built and furnished with certified-sustainable materials (think Brazilian ipé for the hardwood floors). The property is 100 percent solar powered through a nearly 1,000-foot photovoltaic array, and all wastewater is captured for irrigating the resort’s thousands of native trees.

Beyond-property initiatives