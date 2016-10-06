By now you’ve probably heard at least something about Kim Kardashian West’s unfortunate run-in with robbers in Paris this past weekend.

To summarize: She was visiting for Paris Fashion Week and was alone in her room at the Hotel de Pourtalès in the 8th Arrondisement when masked assailants burst in, held her at gunpoint, and made off with approximately $10 million in baubles before a bodyguard and police showed up.

Whatever you think about Kim (and the rest of the Kardashians), nobody should have to endure this kind of trauma. Thankfully, the reality television star was not harmed in the robbery. Afterward, as USA Today reported, Kim cooperated with local police, then hightailed it out of France, hopping on a private plane back to New York and a veritable phalanx of armed bodyguards.

Authorities (and gossip mags) are still investigating the incident. In the meantime, we figured now was a perfect time for a refresher on travel safety—especially regarding your personal belongings and whereabouts—and to offer these three tips.

1. Be smart on social media

Kardashian West has become a celebrity largely thanks to her social media savvy. But whatever she shares, she shares with at least 84 million Instagram followers. We don’t know if her assailants were among them, but we should all be conscientious about what we share and whom we share it with. And the consequences of revealing your location may affect more than just you.

2. Use the safe