In Defense of Not Chatting Up Your In-Flight Neighbor

At the risk of sounding like a total jerk, I don’t like talking to my neighbors on flights. In fact, besides “club soda, lime,” I don’t really like to say anything while flying. I know intrepid travelers who are religiously opposed to this seemingly closed-minded position. Hear me out though. My feelings really are not born out of a spirit of assholery.

At the risk of also sounding like a weirdo, I actually enjoy flying. Always have, even long hauls. I like that far away from earth—about six miles—you can find distance from terrestrial problems. I’ve made decisions to leave exes, quit jobs, and initiate life-changing conversations while suspended in the air. I just think about things more clearly. Hell, it’s where I'm writing this article right now.

What I always find comforting about flights is that they’re an opportunity, for an uninterrupted period of time, to do something for yourself that you might not have the space for in the hustle of everyday life. I’ve meditated to find a semblance of inner peace. I’ve found some of my best sleeps. And, yes, I’ve recently binged an entire season of Mr. Robot but I find that sort of behavior cathartic. (I posit a why-we-cry-in-the-sky theory: We better connect to storytelling because there are less distractions in the sky.) All of these things help me arrive to a new destination feeling refreshed rather than miserably irritable.