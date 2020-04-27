Ian Schrager Could Change the Way We Cruise Post-Coronavirus

It was only a whisper of an idea—a casual mention at the end of an hour(s)-long roundtable conversation hosted by Travel Weekly in February—but Ian Schrager, the man “who changed the way we live our lives, entertain ourselves, party, dance, socialize, holiday, work, dine, drink, play, shop and even how we see the world” (says he) definitely went on the record saying he’s “playing with” the idea of a cruise line. Now, even if you’ve never heard of Schrager and don’t care to set foot on a cruise ship, wouldn’t you want to know what that experience would be like?

If you’re quietly saying “yes, please,” know this: Schrager has spent the past 50 years reinventing nightclubs (those Studio 54 theme parties and rotating sets), hotels (he’s the godfather of the boutique hotel, the maker of the Public and the Edition brands), and the way we generally think about hospitality—and with his vision, a kind of exclusivity. He’s credited with sticking the first red-velvet-rope barrier outside a club and designing the “lobby scene” that paved the way for hotels like the Ace. Schrager could teach a college course on “creating spaces people clamor to get into.”