How to Turn a Less-Than-Luxury Hotel Room Into a Sweet Suite

With a little smart accessorizing, you can make even the lowliest hotel room cozier, quieter, and more connected.

We’ve all been there, usually someplace in Oklahoma. You’re off on last-minute business or visiting relatives, and the only place left in town to stay is a cut-rate chain hotel where the amenities list ends at “Irons available at front desk.” With a little advance warning—and yes, a little budget—you can make even the dumpiest hotel into a home-away-from-home. Slippers At fancy hotels, you’ve got to deal with the cold marble of the luxury bath. In other places, you’re dealing with carpet the shade of old bus upholstery. Better bring some slippers. The minimalist-chic Muji makes comfy ones, and they aren’t so expensive (from $6) that you’ll be heartbroken if you lose them under the bed. Or feel the need to burn them. Sheets If the sheets feel like sandpaper—or you’re concerned that when the sheets are changed they are merely changed from room to room—consider bringing your own. A full set of Frette is impractical, but you can rest easy with a Silksak ($58 for single, $115 double). Although designed as a sleeping bag liner, it’s pure sumptuous silk that works just as well in dodgy lodgings. Network

You can set up your own media server, Wi-Fi network, and photo library with the HooToo Tripmate ($44). It will stream movies and music from any connected USB storage to all your personal devices, as well as to smart TVs and TV sticks like Chromecast, should your motel TV have a USB port. Because it only weighs half a pound, it’s worth carrying just as a portable router and power bank. Tunes It may look like a can, but the JBL Charge 2+ ($120) is one of the few inexpensive Bluetooth speakers that doesn’t sound tinny, thanks to “dual external passive radiators,” which can bring the bass. It’s splashproof, in case you want to use it in the shower, and it has a speakerphone mode, in case you want to have a conference call from the shower. Courtesy of JBL Measuring just over 7 inches long, the JBL Charge 2+ is a wireless stereo speaker with a 12-hour battery life. Shave While you’re in the shower, do yourself the favor of getting a close shave without leaning over a tiny motel sink. The Shavewell shaving mirror ($10) is lightweight, instantly defoggable, and distortion-free. You can also use it to signal passing planes, should it come to that. Noise Chances are, if a hotel skimped on the towels, it probably skimped on the soundproofing, too. Though some nice silicone or soft foam earplugs may be necessary, you can also drown out noisy neighbors with a white noise app, streamed from your smartphone to the aforementioned speaker. The obviously named White Noise app ($1) serves up loops of atmospheric sounds—including “City Streets,” should you be a Brooklynite trapped somewhere bucolic. Laundry

