How to Get on an Earlier Flight—Maybe Even for Free

Travel can be unpredictable, so it’s common for people to need (or want) to catch an earlier flight to their destination or back home.

Whether it’s a few hours earlier or a day prior to their original flight, airline passengers fortunately have a number of options at their disposal. And thanks to the DIY functionality of modern airline websites and apps, it’s easier than ever to handle the process yourself instead of relying on an airline customer service rep or gate agent. Here’s what to know about getting on an earlier flight, including tips from aviation insiders.

How to get on an earlier same-day flight

Generally speaking, there are two ways to take an earlier flight on the same day: by flying standby or opting for what’s known as a “same-day confirmed change.”

Flying standby requires arriving at the airport prior to your desired earlier flight in the hopes of snagging an available seat. Standby was traditionally a popular and cost-efficient option, as most airlines charged a minimal fee or offered it as a free perk for passengers with elite status. But the dynamics of standby have shifted considerably—especially since the pandemic, when most airlines did away with hefty change fees and more passengers began opting for the reliability of same-day confirmed changes they could handle themselves on an airline app or website.

Standby is still possible, but keep in mind there’s no guarantee you’ll get a seat. It depends on how full the flight is and where you fall on the standby list: The earlier you check in and arrive at the airport, the better, as both affect your place in line, so to speak. An airline’s specific policies and your ticket are also factors. For example, most carriers don’t allow standby on their most basic fare category, notes Julian Kheel, founder and CEO of Points Path, a browser extension that lets passengers compare cash and award pricing for popular airline loyalty programs.

And while standby may be available on international flights operated by U.S.-based carriers, “outside of the U.S., most foreign carriers don’t have formal standby programs,” Kheel says. “You might be able to get an overseas gate agent to switch you to an earlier flight, but it’ll only be either because it’s helpful to them from an operational standpoint or purely out of the goodness of their heart.”

Same-day confirmed changes, meanwhile, have become the industry norm. With the exception of free changes for elite passengers, there’s usually a fee ($75 for most major U.S. carriers including Delta, United, American, and JetBlue). But this is a convenient way to guarantee a seat on an earlier flight, and it can usually be done with a few clicks on an airline’s website or app.

Finally, overbooked flights can be a boon. If your original flight is overbooked, you might be able to switch to an earlier one at no cost at all.

How to get on a flight a day (or more) earlier

Taking a flight a day earlier can be more complicated and pricier than catching an earlier flight on the same day. Again, the airline’s website or app should be your first stop to see available options. If your desired new flight is on a lighter travel day than your original, you may even get some money back by changing it.

Weather disruptions can also occasionally work in your favor. When a hurricane or other severe storm affects air travel, for example, most airlines will waive change fees altogether, a move that can be helpful in snagging an earlier flight. Act fast, though, because there will be hundreds of other passengers trying the same approach.

One more way to score an earlier flight: Book directly—and be nice

The flexibility around getting on an earlier flight is yet another reason to book directly with the airline whenever possible, says Tiffany Funk, co-founder and president of points-based flight search and booking platform Point.me.

“Booking through third parties can create challenges. So for simple itineraries, booking direct is often the same price, and the simplicity of dealing with customer service with just one party is very valuable,” she said.

Finally, never underestimate the power of a polite request. Case in point: Kheel’s recent United flight from Washington Dulles to Newark was delayed by more than an hour. Another United flight was boarding nearby with a destination of LaGuardia. Kheel decided to ask the gate agent if he could get on that LaGuardia flight.

“The key was to just make my request, then patiently wait until she had a free moment, and most importantly, thank her several times for taking the time to check,” he said. “Treating people like fellow human beings instead of just service workers goes a long way. In the end, I got the last open seat on the LaGuardia flight, landed in New York, and was home and in bed while my original Newark flight still had yet to depart.”