6 Golden Rules of Being a Good Guest

T ake the time to say hello.

“We interface with people all day, from all different walks of life. Where that interaction may not affect their day, a smile or kind word has a big effect on our days in hospitality. A kind word from a guest can make the difference between a good and a bad day. I guess that’s true for anyone, but especially for hospitality workers.”—Albert Rezk, director of rooms at Kayak Hotels Group

Eat responsibly.

“You see what people are really eating. I want to make sure I’m cross-utilizing ingredients and keeping portion size front of mind so there’s less waste. If you’re dining out, it’s great to share items family style. Your eyes are bigger than your stomach.” —Mona Guerrero, chef de cuisine at California’s coastal Terranea Resort

Listen—and learn—from the local community.

“The most meaningful experiences I’ve had with visitors to Trancoso are introducing capoeira to them and persuading them to join me for a spontaneous visit to the public academy to practice with the community. The local players adore having an audience to show off to and teach, and they’re incredibly proud that people want to meet them, to learn their culture. It’s a beautiful human exchange, full of laughter and smiles.” —Carlos França, capoeira player and senior concierge at Uxua Casa Hotel & Spa, Trancoso, Brazil