How Gear Libraries Are Making Outdoor Adventure More Accessible—and Affordable

$1,270: That’s roughly what it costs to buy a quality lightweight backpack, two-person tent, portable stove, and quality sleeping bag and pad for camping, according to an estimate from Maine GearShare, a nonprofit outdoor gear lending library.

Alternatively, if you already own your gear and choose to check it on a flight or ship it ahead to your destination, things can quickly add up—especially for families and larger groups. According to Ship&Play, a company that ships luggage, boxes, and sports equipment to a destination ahead of time with a prepaid label, sending a set of skis starts at about $140 round trip, while shipping a mountain bike starts at about $135.

These added fees are one reason why outdoor adventure trips can feel financially out of reach for many travelers and families, especially as travel costs keep rising.

Gear libraries, a type of travel resource gaining traction across the United States, are working to change that by providing free or reduced gear to travelers and locals alike. Here’s how the growing movement is making outdoor adventures more accessible.

What are gear libraries?

Gear libraries function much like traditional libraries by allowing visitors to borrow outdoor equipment and return it when they’re done. Some operate out of brick-and-mortar storefronts or outdoor centers, while others are housed in public libraries, lodges, or local spaces. Most are run by nonprofits, grassroots programs, or outdoor recreation groups.

“The concept is that [the gear is] either discounted or subsidized more than a [traditional] rental would be,” says Josh Bassin, the executive director of Maine GearShare, “or it’s straight up free through a membership or some other model.”

For some patrons, access to low-cost equipment helps them get out and explore the outdoors for the first time. For others, the gear library allows them to “continue to get outdoors without all the financial hurdles,” says Jon Cocina, director of Membership for Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC), one of the oldest outdoor recreation and conservation organizations in the United States.

While some gear libraries serve very specific populations, such as educators, youth groups, and underserved individuals, others are open to the general public, extending their services to anyone looking to get outside and borrow rather than buy.

“Given the increasing retail price of technical equipment, these libraries serve as a vital resource for expanding reach and accessibility to the outdoors,” says Cocina.

At a time when rising fees are making adventure-based travel feel less possible, gear libraries offer one way to keep outdoor adventure within reach.

Where to find a gear library

Gear libraries like Maine GearShare lend everything from hiking boots and trekking poles to tents, sleeping bags, and snowshoes, helping more people get outside without the high cost of purchasing equipment. Photo by Eleonora Giannetto/Unsplash (L); courtesy of Maine GearShare (R)

While Maine is currently the only known state with a formal statewide library network for gear, similar lending programs exist across the country.

AMC, which operates lodges, huts, cabins, and campgrounds throughout the Northeast, has nine gear libraries at lodges across Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and New Jersey. These are open to the public as well as lodge guests.

Public libraries and universities also run programs that focus on sharing tools and gear. For example, the Mesa Public Library in Arizona operates a “Stuffbrary” that lends out hiking backpacks, walking sticks, binoculars, and other outdoor equipment to cardholders. And at Colorado State University, students, faculty, and alumni can purchase semester- or summer-long outdoor gear passes starting at $25, giving them access to camping, mountaineering, and winter gear.

The Washington Trails Association maintains gear libraries for educators and youth leaders, and the Sharing Shack in Columbia Falls, Montana, near Glacier National Park, is a community-run lending hub where visitors can borrow gear for free.

“There’s more of them than folks think,” says Bassin. He recommends starting with an online search for “gear library” or “community gear library” in your desired destination.

What can you check out from a gear library?

While some gear libraries focus on beginner-friendly equipment, others supply nearly everything needed for an outdoor adventure popular to their region.

Maine GearShare lends clothing and footwear for children and adults, as well as other equipment like snowshoes, cross-country ski equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and canoes.

Skowhegan Outdoors runs a Basecamp Gear Library in Somerset County, Maine, where it provides a wide variety of equipment, including whitewater gear in the summer and fat-tire bikes and ice skates in the winter.

AMC also offers a good selection, including rain gear, trekking poles, and tents, while the Sharing Shack’s inventory ranges from bear spray and camping supplies to coolers and hiking gear.

How to rent at a gear library

Every gear library operates differently.

Inventory varies by location, so it’s a good idea to call ahead or reserve equipment in advance.

Many gear libraries provide discounted access to gear, while others rent it for free. At some operations, you’ll need to become a member, which can run around $100 a year or $50 a season for families, with even steeper discounts for larger groups.

In rural areas where traditional rental gear companies do not exist, these libraries can also fill an important gap. In the Kennebec Valley, where Skowhegan Outdoors serves its population, there are free rentals available for Somerset County residents, an affordable membership tier for Maine residents, and $15 day passes for unlimited gear rentals for out-of-staters.

Maine GearShare operates a nonprofit and a rental program. Revenue from rentals helps support the nonprofit’s efforts to sponsor trips that get more people outdoors. They also have an agreement with the county library system that allows residents to use library cards to check out gear for free, with some branches even letting out-of-staters buy a three-month pass to participate in the program.

AMC currently provides free gear for both members and lodge guests.

“For these people, being able to come and have an adventure in the Maine woods or in the White Mountains, and knowing they can grab a pair of trekking poles, hiking boots, snowshoes, and microspikes [for free] makes a big difference,” says Cocina.