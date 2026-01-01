Krisann Valdez

Kris Ann Valdez is a freelance journalist and City Lifestyle editor based in Phoenix, Arizona, who writes about intentional travel, including family adventures, budget-friendly escapes, and the people and places that shape a destination. She is also a columnist for DiningOut Phoenix, where she covers Arizona’s food scene. When she’s not traveling, she’s usually planning her family’s next trip or exploring her home state with her husband and three children. Follow her at @krisannvaldezwrites.