Earn up to 180,000 Hilton Honors Points With These New Credit Card Offers

AFAR partners with CreditCards.com and may receive a commission from card issuers. Our coverage is independent and objective, and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by any of these entities. Opinions expressed here are entirely those of the AFAR editorial team. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more. Thanks to vaccine rollouts and increasing cooperation between the U.S. and other governments, it seems like a travel rebound is just around the corner. While there are still incredible deals to be had at the moment, chances are it won’t be long before prices start to snap back, too. That makes stocking up on hotel points that can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars on trips even more important than ever. Luckily, American Express and Hilton have just posted some of the best bonuses ever on three of their cobranded credit cards, with the chance to earn up to 180,000 points. That’s enough for two free nights in some of the world’s best hotels. Interested? You should be. Here’s what you need to know to get in on these offers, and what you can do with all those points. 1. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card The Hilton Honors Surpass is a solid choice whether you’re a frequent traveler or just want to earn points for the occasional vacation. Current welcome offer

Earn up to 180,000 bonus points: 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you use your card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months and an additional 50,000 bonus points after spending a total of $10,000 on purchases within the first six months. That’s a full 50,000 points more than this card was previously offering. Annual fee $95 (see rates and fees) Earning This card’s earning structure makes it extra easy to rack up more Hilton Honors points on your spending. Earn 12 points per dollar on eligible Hilton charges including room rates as well as on-property purchases like restaurant tabs and spa treatments

Earn six per dollar at U.S. restaurants

Earn six points per dollar at U.S. supermarkets

Earn six points per dollar at U.S. gas stations

Earn three per dollar on everything else Benefits This card features an array of both hotel-related and other money-saving perks. Cardholders enjoy automatic Hilton Honors Gold elite status, with benefits such as complimentary continental breakfast at most of Hilton’s higher-end brands, room upgrades, and late checkout subject to availability.

Receive 10 Priority Pass airport lounge passes per year.

Spend $15,000 per calendar year and earn a free weekend night reward that’s redeemable at most Hilton Honors properties around the world.

Spend $40,000 or more on purchases in a calendar year and you get a boost to top-tier Diamond elite status.

This is also a good card to use internationally since it doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees ). 2. The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card This business credit card might not have been on your radar before, but it’s worth considering thanks to its introductory offer and excellent everyday earning. Current welcome offer This card’s introductory terms are the same as those of the Hilton Honors Surpass, so you can earn up to 180,000 bonus points. Annual fee $95 (see rates and fees) Earning This card might just be a better option than the Surpass, depending on where you tend to spend money. Earn 12 points per dollar on eligible Hilton charges

Earn six per dollar at U.S. restaurants

Earn six points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines and through Amex Travel

Earn six points per dollar on car rentals booked directly from select companies

Earn six points per dollar on wireless services from U.S. service providers

Earn six points per dollar on U.S. purchases for shipping

Earn three points per dollar on everything else Benefits This card’s other benefits are similar to the Hilton Honors Surpass, with: Automatic Gold status and the ability to spend your way to Diamond with $40,000 in purchases in a calendar year

A free weekend night reward at $15,000 in purchases per calendar year

10 Priority Pass lounge passes per year

No foreign transaction fees (see rates and fees ) 3. Hilton Honors American Express Card If you’re just starting out with points, this more basic option is still proffering a points bounty at the moment. Current welcome offer Earn up to 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points: 80,000 after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first three months and an additional 50,000 points after spending $5,000 total on purchases in the first six months. For context, that extra 50,000 points is what’s new. Annual fee $0 (see rates and fees) Earning You won’t earn quite as many points as with the other cards, but there are still opportunities to leverage. Earn seven points per dollar on eligible Hilton purchases

Earn five points per dollar at U.S. restaurants

Earn five points per dollar at U.S. supermarkets

Earn five points per dollar at U.S. gas stations

Earn three points per dollar on other eligible purchases Benefits

Cardholders can count on automatic Hilton Honors Silver status—the program’s first rung. Those who spend $20,000 in a year get a bump up to Gold. Should you apply now? All three of these cards have fielded other excellent welcome bonuses in the past year, but none as high as these. While their spending requirements are also tiered—three months and six months to earn both bundles of bonus points—and much higher than usual, you also have more time to meet those dollar amounts. In short, if you regretted not opening one of them before, now is the time to submit that application because we’ve never seen numbers like this, and they might not come around again. Even the highest-end Hilton credit card, the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, is currently only offering up to 150,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months. Now, you might want the Aspire for its other benefits, such as automatic top-tier Hilton Honors Diamond status, and an automatic free weekend reward night each year after your cardholder anniversary. But keep in mind that it also charges a $450 annual fee (see rates and fees). By contrast, you can earn the Surpass and Business version’s higher welcome bonuses with relative ease, and pay only a fraction of that to keep either card year after year.

