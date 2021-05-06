Earn up to 180,000 Hilton Honors Points With These New Credit Card Offers

By Eric Rosen
May 6, 2021
Earn even more points by using the Amex Hilton Honors Surpass on dining and groceries.
That’s enough points for two nights at some of the world’s fanciest hotels.
Thanks to vaccine rollouts and increasing cooperation between the U.S. and other governments, it seems like a travel rebound is just around the corner. While there are still incredible deals to be had at the moment, chances are it won’t be long before prices start to snap back, too. That makes stocking up on hotel points that can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars on trips even more important than ever. Luckily, American Express and Hilton have just posted some of the best bonuses ever on three of their cobranded credit cards, with the chance to earn up to 180,000 points. That’s enough for two free nights in some of the world’s best hotels. Interested? You should be. Here’s what you need to know to get in on these offers, and what you can do with all those points.
The Hilton Honors Surpass is a solid choice whether you’re a frequent traveler or just want to earn points for the occasional vacation.
Current welcome offer
Earn up to 180,000 bonus points: 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you use your card to make $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first three months and an additional 50,000 bonus points after spending a total of $10,000 on purchases within the first six months. That’s a full 50,000 points more than this card was previously offering.
Annual fee
$95 (see rates and fees)
Earning
This card’s earning structure makes it extra easy to rack up more Hilton Honors points on your spending.
Benefits
This card features an array of both hotel-related and other money-saving perks.
This business credit card might not have been on your radar before, but it’s worth considering thanks to its introductory offer and excellent everyday earning.
Current welcome offer
This card’s introductory terms are the same as those of the Hilton Honors Surpass, so you can earn up to 180,000 bonus points.
Annual fee
$95 (see rates and fees)
Earning
This card might just be a better option than the Surpass, depending on where you tend to spend money.
Benefits
This card’s other benefits are similar to the Hilton Honors Surpass, with:
If you’re just starting out with points, this more basic option is still proffering a points bounty at the moment.
Current welcome offer
Earn up to 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points: 80,000 after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first three months and an additional 50,000 points after spending $5,000 total on purchases in the first six months. For context, that extra 50,000 points is what’s new.
Annual fee
$0 (see rates and fees)
Earning
You won’t earn quite as many points as with the other cards, but there are still opportunities to leverage.
Benefits
Cardholders can count on automatic Hilton Honors Silver status—the program’s first rung. Those who spend $20,000 in a year get a bump up to Gold.
All three of these cards have fielded other excellent welcome bonuses in the past year, but none as high as these. While their spending requirements are also tiered—three months and six months to earn both bundles of bonus points—and much higher than usual, you also have more time to meet those dollar amounts. In short, if you regretted not opening one of them before, now is the time to submit that application because we’ve never seen numbers like this, and they might not come around again.
Even the highest-end Hilton credit card, the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card, is currently only offering up to 150,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months. Now, you might want the Aspire for its other benefits, such as automatic top-tier Hilton Honors Diamond status, and an automatic free weekend reward night each year after your cardholder anniversary. But keep in mind that it also charges a $450 annual fee (see rates and fees). By contrast, you can earn the Surpass and Business version’s higher welcome bonuses with relative ease, and pay only a fraction of that to keep either card year after year.
For some perspective, let’s say you opened either the Hilton Honors Surpass or the Hilton Honors Business Amex and were able to earn its 180,000-point bonuses. That should be enough points for two reward nights at the chain’s nicest properties, including many Waldorf Astorias and Conrads.
For instance, you only need 95,000 points per night for a Beach Villa at the tropical Conrad Maldives, which would cost over $1,100 otherwise. So the bonus points from either card would be worth over $2,000.
On the budget side, you can regularly find rooms at more modest properties, such as the Tru by Hilton Mt. Pleasanton Charleston in South Carolina, for a mere 20,000 points apiece. So the points you would earn with either the Hilton Honors Surpass or Hilton Honors Business Amex would be worth a whopping nine nights.
Hilton comprises 18 brands and over 6,300 properties worldwide, providing options for you no matter where you want to cash in your bonus points eventually. Add in elite status, the opportunity to earn free weekend reward nights, and a few extra perks like airport lounge passes, and one of these card offers is bound to meet your needs.
While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they are subject to change at any time, and may have changed or may no longer be available.
All information about Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card has been collected independently by AFAR. The Hilton Honors Aspire is no longer available through AFAR.
