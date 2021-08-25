Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News

Hawai‘i Governor Asks Tourists to Stay Home Amid Delta Surge

By Associated Press

Aug 25, 2021

share this article
flipboard

Photo by Kyle Johnson

Governor David Ige wants to limit visitors to Hawai‘i but he has not reinstated a travel quarantine.

share this article
flipboard

Hawai‘i’s governor is urging residents and potential visitors to limit travel to the islands to essential business while the state struggles to control outbreaks of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Governor David Ige wants to curtail travel to Hawai‘i through the end of October. In his words, “It is a risky time to be traveling right now.”

He says restaurant capacity has been restricted and there is limited access to rental cars.

But Ige is stopping short of last year’s strict travel rules that required quarantining and essentially shut down Hawai‘i’s tourism industry. He notes the CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel domestically.

Hawai‘i’s seven-day average of new daily cases hit 671 on Monday, more than triple the level four weeks earlier.

popular stories

  1. Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

    Art + Culture

  2. Are Surgical Masks Safer Than Cloth Masks on Planes?

    Tips + News

  3. Get the Best Rates on Your Hotel Room With These Simple Tips

    Hotels

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

These Hawai‘i, Caribbean, and New York Hotels Now Require Vaccination

COVID + Travel

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Books

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Earn up to 90,000 Miles With These New Delta Credit Card Bonuses

Loyalty + Rewards

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

Netherlands Drops Quarantine for Vaccinated U.S. Travelers

COVID + Travel