Planning a Group Trip to Vegas? Start Here

With nonstop flights to 150 cities worldwide and within driving distance of Los Angeles, Phoenix, and more, Las Vegas is among the world’s most accessible destinations for friends and small groups to visit. To make planning a group trip as easy as getting there—or easier—MGM Resorts can help you design a seamless, crowd-pleasing getaway filled with a variety of restaurants, entertainment options, and ways to rest and relax.

The range of shared experiences across 13 distinct MGM Resorts destinations allows for flexibility and spontaneity as you reconnect. Knowledgeable MGM Resorts staff handle the logistics for you, offering support and concierge services while you focus on what you came to Las Vegas for—connecting with your best friends or family. Here are ideas to make the most of your time together.

Getting to Las Vegas

Descending into Las Vegas with scenic views of the region’s red-rock landscape before landing at Harry Reid International Airport is a memorable start to a weekend away. And every MGM Resorts property is less than three miles from the airport, so your group may want to skip renting a car.

Book a rideshare or limo ride to your MGM Resorts hotel, a quick 15-minute drive. Convenience like that counts when you only have a few days to catch up with friends.

Choose the right MGM Resort for your group

Each MGM Resorts property offers a different take on the Las Vegas experience. Base your booking on whether your group prioritizes easy access to nightlife, dining, wellness, or entertainment. The iconic Conservatory & Botanical Gardens of Bellagio and modern luxury at ARIA may be right for groups seeking a weekend in style. Park MGM and Vdara are non-smoking properties, and MGM Grand’s pool complex, variety of in-house entertainment, and marquee restaurants make it ideal for high-energy groups.

Deciding between the many resorts with different themes and amenities can feel overwhelming. Here’s where the MGM Resorts team is a useful resource, helping to narrow down options based on interests and trip priorities. Regardless of where your group stays, the MGM Resorts team will ensure you and your group will enjoy the ultimate Las Vegas experience.

Where to eat at MGM Resorts

Celebrate your getaway weekend with renowned Chinese food at Blossom or one of the many other cuisines served at MGM Resorts restaurants. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

Restaurants throughout MGM Resorts’ properties are known for innovative, renowned dining experiences. Groups benefit from the wide variety of choices when planning a memorable meal and private dining rooms and other options designed to accommodate large parties.

You and your crew can enjoy a memorable steak dinner at StripSteak at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Or try innovative Cantonese cuisine at Hakkasan Restaurant at MGM Grand and creative Spanish tapas served at Jaleo by José Andrés at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. MGM Resorts staff can make a reservation or book a private room for your group, whether for a special occasion like a birthday or bachelorette party, or simply as a chance to share a meal together.

More casual fare also abounds—and like everything at MGM Resorts, they’re far from ordinary. Enjoy all-day breakfast, fresh sushi, and craft spritzes at COMO Poolside Cafe & Bar at Bellagio. Another laid-back spot is an outpost of Din Tai Fung, the celebrated Taiwanese dumpling and noodle restaurants, at ARIA.

Relax by MGM Resorts’ pools

A trip to the MGM Grand Pool Complex becomes a luxury experience for you and your friends at MGM Resorts. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts’ pools make ideal settings to relax, chat, and grab a drink. The team can help you determine when and where to enjoy quality time poolside, so you can carve out some quiet time with your group.

The 11-acre Mandalay Bay Beach includes a wave pool, lazy river, lagoon, and three bars. Reserve a gazebo, cabana, or daybed for personalized service and comfort.

An exclusive, reservation-only retreat, the Cypress Pool at the Bellagio comes with reserved seating and a refined food and drink menu. ARIA’s three ellipse-shaped pools are another distinctive venue where you can grab a cocktail and take a dip.

Go to MGM Resorts’ clubs

The Vault at Bellagio is one of MGM Resorts’ more intimate venues, giving groups the option to host events in smaller, more exclusive settings alongside its larger-scale clubs. Courtesy of MGM Resorts

After dinner or a show, the right place to linger can be one of the trip highlights. MGM Resorts’ range of cocktail lounges and nightlife venues suit groups looking for everything from an intimate setting to a more scene-driven spot.

At MGM Grand, Palm Tree Beach Club brings day club energy with cabanas available for groups that want to settle in for the afternoon. For a more tucked-away option, The Vault at Bellagio is a reservation-worthy cocktail experience, while Easy’s Speakeasy at ARIA pairs an intimate atmosphere with live music. If your group prefers a setting with a little spectacle, The Chandelier at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas remains one of The Strip’s most recognizable lounge spaces, spread across three distinct levels.

MGM Resorts’ streamlined points of contact help simplify and accelerate the planning process, making it easier to coordinate these experiences and a wide range of activities across its portfolio of resorts. The staff will help you build a memorable itinerary and coordinate reservations and logistics, making it easier to focus on time together—no need to sweat the small stuff to make big memories.