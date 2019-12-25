Save up to 25 Percent During This Huge G Adventures Sale

Now that Christmas and Hanukkah are both here, we’re sure plenty of you have holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket. Savvy travelers surely are already researching where and when to spend it on their next trip. And just because Black Friday sales are long over, that doesn’t mean you can’t still save big. Starting today, the small tour operator G Adventures is back with even more savings with its “Great Adventure Sale” that runs through the end of January.

From now until 11:59 p.m. ET on January 31, 2020, you can save up to 25 percent on more than 350 itineraries on six continents with this adventure travel company that was founded in 1990 by Bruce Poon Tip, an AFAR 2018 Travel Vanguard winner.

“Travel and life-changing experiences are becoming more of a priority, and this sale enables people to save at the same time as they fulfill their New Year’s resolution to travel more,” Steve Lima, director of marketing for the United States and Latin America at G Adventures, told the travel industry website Insider Travel Report. “We want to help people start the new decade on the right foot when it comes to stepping out to explore the world by making travel more affordable to book.”

The destinations with the deepest discount of 25 percent include China and Madagascar. You can also save 20 percent on trips to Italy, Iceland, and Tanzania. Trips must depart before October 31, 2020, to qualify for this sale and don’t include flights.