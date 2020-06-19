This Grassroots Organization Is Partnering With New York and D.C. Restaurants to Feed Frontline Protesters

Fuel the People works with local BIPOC-owned restaurants to nourish thousands of people at protests and social justice events.

Three weeks ago, Allegra Tomassa Massaro and Gaïana F. Joseph started making sandwiches to hand out at the protests they planned to attend in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Initially, it wasn’t a coordinated effort. Massaro lives in Washington, D.C., and Joseph lives in New York City, but the two had bonded in college over shared passions for social justice and food and stayed in touch. Neither was surprised when they realized they were both responding to the moment by feeding people. “We decided to collaborate to figure out how we can sustain this work,” says Massaro. And more than just feeding the front lines, they also wanted to connect the front lines back to the community. While simultaneously working their 9-5 jobs and dealing with a pandemic, Massaro, who is 28 and does business compliance and ethics at a law firm while applying for a JD MBA, and Joseph, a 25-year-old product manager at a tech company, began to reach out to Black- and POC-owned restaurants in their communities to partner with, and Fuel the People was born. Now, through their restaurant partnerships and with donations from other supporters, the grassroots coalition of organizers and activists provides locally made meals, snacks, water, masks, hand sanitizer, and more to frontline protesters at events big and small in D.C. and New York. “Nothing that we’re doing right now is brand new,” says Joseph. “[Activist and political leader] Fannie Lou Hamer had a similar project she was working on with young black farmers, and of course the Black Panthers had the Free Breakfast program [started in the 1968]. We’re working with the blueprint that the people that came before us have given us.” In just its first week, Fuel the People partnered with eight restaurants to bring 4,300 meals to protests in D.C. and New York. With additional donated snacks and pastries, the organization fed more than 6,000 protesters. It also provided safety equipment and first aid kits to over 600 people and raised an additional $3,000 to donate to local social justice organizations. Photo by Kevin RC Wilson/Shutterstock The New York chapter of Fuel the People set up a tent at the March for Black Trans Lives on June 14. The food was gone in 20 minutes.

