From WFH to WFP (Work From Paradise) in Puerto Rico

The ideal home-away-from-home for any U.S. traveler, the convenience of Puerto Rico’s location and its two international airports, along with amenities like excellent internet speeds, mean all you need is your laptop. You can decamp for summer break as a family or plan a solo sojourn or romantic retreat, where enjoying Puerto Rico’s vast array of beaches, cuisines, and cultural activities redefine what it means to be a weekend warrior. Plus U.S. residents can stay for as long as they want—be it a week, a month, or a year—with no visas, no passports, and no hassle.

Puerto Rico is well-suited as a remote work location for any kind digital nomad—whether you’re planning a solo trip, a couple’s getaway, a trip for your colleagues, or something for the whole family. The island also boasts seemingly endless options for accessible, beautiful, and peaceful lodging. From vacation rentals that can accommodate multigenerational families to luxury and romantic hotels that can double as your office, our favorite picks are as great for quicker trips as they are for month-long stays. Or use them as a jumping-off point while you search for something more affordable or long-term. You can also find all major car rental companies and coworking spaces like Piloto 151 that offer the comforts of a traditional work environment.

On days off (or maybe between Zoom calls?), adventurous types will get their fill of scuba diving, surfing, kayaking, and rainforest hikes, while the island’s nearly 300 beaches afford ample space to stretch out. The many activities here, often in close proximity, mean that “happy hour” can be driving your kids to Aguadilla for a snorkel, taking your date to one of San Juan’s famous art museums, or treating yourself to a surf lesson in Rincón—in Puerto Rico, it’s all after a day’s work.

Puerto Rico is committed to providing a safe travel experience. Check out our Visitor Health & Safety Guidelines to learn how Puerto Rico is prioritizing your safety and to get an idea of what to expect when you arrive.

For the independent working vacation

Remote Work Campaign Remote work campaign OMVRK/Omark Reyes

Travelers looking to get the most out of the island on their own should plan to stay in the metro, west, or southern regions. Metro is urban Puerto Rico at its most bustling: World-class restaurants, bars, and historical sites are abundant in the 500-year-old city of San Juan. Book a stay at the four-star Hotel El Convento where you can dine outdoors for gourmet breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, enjoy cocktails on the terrace, and explore San Juan’s most popular sites, just steps from the hotel.

In the Santurce neighborhood of San Juan, check out Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico or nearby Museo de Arte Contemporáneo (the MAC). Both have reopened at 50 percent capacity and offer thousands of works from artists in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Latin America, and its diasporas. To enjoy some downtime in the capital city, head upstairs at the AC Hotel, located in San Juan’s lively Condado district, for a dip in the outdoor rooftop pool, reopened at 50 percent capacity. Don’t miss San Juan’s El Escambrón, a metropolitan beach that’s minutes from all the splendor of the city.

Lone explorers seeking serenity can find ample laid-back beaches in western Puerto Rico. Surfers will love Rincón—the surf capital of the Caribbean where rookies can take surf lessons. You can also kayak through mangroves on La Parguera, or learn to scuba dive at Crash Boat Beach.

The Southern region pairs the best of both worlds. It’s less crowded than the Metro but still bursting with activities for fans of art, architecture, and nature. For an off-the-beaten-path beach, visit local favorite Combate, part of the Boquerón National State Forest in Cabo Rojo. Pelícano at Caja de Muertos Island in Ponce is one of Puerto Rico’s most pristine beaches. And, if you’re looking for a taste of authentic Puerto Rican hospitality, stay at Parador Guánica 1929, a 90-year-old inn located in Guánica Bay.

Puerto Rico is for lovers

Couples looking for a little privacy with a lot of natural beauty should plan a stay in the west, southern, or Culebra/Vieques regions. Enjoy the dazzling sunsets and peaceful beaches along Puerto Rico’s western coast, especially in less-crowded areas like Cabo Rojo and Guánica. Check into the intimate Parador Guánica 1929 for a cozy stay.

In the Southern region, you’ll find the arts and culture of a big city without the crowds. Plus, nearby hot springs and private boat rides to Pelícano Beach await. Check out Ponce, also known as “Museum City.” Visit the Museo de Arte de Ponce (the MAP) and the Museo Castillo Serrallés, a 1930s-era Spanish Revival-style mansion built by the DonQ rum family. On the island’s east coast, head to the more remote south side of El Yunque National Forest, where you can stay overnight at rooms in the low-key Casa Cubuy ’s Sierra Palms guesthouse (and in the main lodge when it reopens).

Culebra and Vieques are some of Puerto Rico’s hidden gems: Relocating to one of these nearby islands will ensure unparalleled access to nature and plenty of alone time for you and your partner. The two of you will love a room at Club Seaborne, a mini-resort tucked into the hills of Culebra. Take a charter to remote Playa Tortuga on Culebrita for a secluded day trip.

On your way in or out of San Juan, be sure to kayak after sunset on the bioluminescent bay in Fajardo to experience a natural event unlike any other. Or, should you need a break from all the stunning nature, take a romantic stroll along the colorful streets of Santurce.

Teamwork abroad

Coworkers looking to up morale will enjoy the Metro region. In the heart of San Juan, you and your team will find all the creature-comforts of home—with an extra side of gorgeous ocean views, delicious local cuisine, and fascinating Caribbean history. This area is full of long-term lodging options that can accommodate larger groups, including the AC Hotel by Marriot San Juan Condado, or Hotel El Convento, which both have complimentary Wi-Fi.

For group activities that are as easily accessible as they are fun, plan some beach time at Isla Verde or El Escambrón. Some folks can sprawl out on the beach while others go for a snorkel in the surrounding reefs. Got any surfers or paddleboarders on your team? They’ll want to check out Laguna del Condado, or embark on some easy day trips to Rincón or Aguadilla, home to some of the island’s best surf breaks. Art lovers will also want to visit the reopened Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico and nearby Museo de Arte Contemporáneo (operating at 30 percent capacity) in the vibrant Santurce neighborhood.

Remote working and schooling

Remote work OMVRK

Traveling families always need lots to do to keep everyone occupied—and in Puerto Rico, there’s no shortage of fun activities. The Metro, east, and Culebra/Vieques regions are great options for groups traveling with small kids or several generations. The Metro region has something to offer everyone in the family, from beach activities to museums and unbeatable local cuisine. If you’re traveling with any pets, San Juan’s pet-friendly hotel Decanter is an ideal home base.

Puerto Rico’s Eastern region is overflowing with natural wonders ripe for exploring, whether it’s rainforest, secluded beaches, or verdant gardens. Pay a visit to public beaches like Crash Boat in Aguadilla for snorkeling or La Monserrate in Luquillo, which has calm waves and picnic areas. Grab a bite to-go from a local kiosko de Luquillo and enjoy it beachside. In the El Yunque National Forest, El Angelito trail is ideal for kids: Only 2.5 miles, the trail ends with a serene lagoon below. Nearby, go for a zipline with Yunke Ziplining or try horseback riding at Hacienda Carabalí.

And those two islands just off the Puerto Rican mainland, Culebra and Vieques, are ideal for families who want some seclusion and can’t get enough of the outdoors. A vacation villa at Club Seaborne on Culebra offers a cozy resort experience with unbeatable access to adventures in nature.