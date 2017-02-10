Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels>News and Openings

Four Seasons Announces New Luxurious Napa Valley Property

By Matt Villano

Feb 10, 2017

share this article
flipboard
A rendering of a private residence at Four Seasons Napa Valley

Courtesy of Four Seasons Napa Valley

A rendering of a private residence at Four Seasons Napa Valley

It’s in Calistoga, one of the valley’s popular towns.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

After years of speculation, plans for the Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Napa Valley, an enclave at the northern tip of California wine country in Calistoga, finally appear to be taking shape.

The plans were released earlier this week as part of an announcement that sales for the private residences had begun. When all of the construction is over, the resort, slated to open in 2019, will consist of 83 rooms and 20 private residences, as well as a 100-seat restaurant, spa, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, and walking trails.

It also will incorporate a winery run by award-winning winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown. Cabernet sauvignon vines will grow in rows right behind the private residencies, and residents will have the opportunity to assist with harvest and crush if they desire.

This project has been a long time in the making. Rumors of the project first were floated nearly two years ago, and grading and other initial work on the site across the street from Solage Calistoga started last year under the direction of a company named Bald Mountain Development. Eventually, guests and residents of the resort will be able to enjoy spectacular views of Mount St. Helena to the northeast, as well as a commanding perspective on the rest of the Napa Valley to the south. 

Once a sleepy town that revolved around mud baths, Calistoga is coming of age rapidly. The Indian Springs Resort & Spa recently completed a multimillion-dollar expansion, and another exclusive resort, just south of town off Highway 29, is under construction without a formal name. The Brannan Cottage Inn, a six-room bed-and-breakfast in a beautifully restored 1860 cottage, is another favorite in the area. 

Local restaurants are getting newfound attention, too. Evangeline, owned by former Solbar chef Brandon Sharp, serves authentic French and Creole food; Buster’s, a barbecue shack at the intersection of Lincoln and Highway 29, is a great spot for pork shoulder and baked beans. 

Even fitness nuts have been flocking to the area—either to hike the hamstring-burning hills of the 8.3-mile Oat Hill Mine Trail or to bicycle sections of the 47-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail.

Soon enough, all these visitors will have another excellent place to stay.

20 years as a full-time freelancer, he has covered travel for publications including TIME, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Sunset, Backpacker, Entrepreneur, and more. He contributes to the Expedia Viewfinder blog and writes a monthly food column for Islands magazine. Villano also serves on the board of the Family Travel Association and blogs about family travel at Wandering Pod. Learn more about him at Whalehead.com.

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories