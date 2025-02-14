Feeling Nervous About Flying? These Tips and Expert Advice Can Help

In the span of just a few weeks, the United States has seen a trio of fatal plane crashes in Alaska, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The latter resulted in 67 deaths, making it the deadliest aviation accident in the country since 2001.

These events, while alarming, are statistically rare, and air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation. To put them into perspective, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 30,000 people died in traffic crashes in the United States during the first nine months of 2024.

Still, it’s understandable that some travelers may be feeling and experiencing more anxiety than usual about getting on a plane right now. Here’s what you need to know about what causes flight anxiety and some tricks and tips to feel safe in the skies the next time you fly.

Why we get flight anxiety

Michele Nealon, a licensed clinical psychologist and president of the Chicago School, an institution focused on psychology and behavioral sciences, says that fear of flying, otherwise known as aviophobia or aerophobia, is influenced by several psychological, evolutionary, and cognitive mechanisms. Those range from a perceived lack of control in having to put our safety in someone else’s hands to the environmental stressors of being in a confined space.

“Humans evolved to navigate the world with our feet on the ground,” Nealon says. “Being thousands of feet above the ground defies our natural instincts and primal survival fears are triggered when our natural instincts are defied.”

Christian Bumpous, founder of Nashville-based therapy clinic Therapie and a former Lufthansa flight attendant, adds that flying “creates a baseline level of discomfort because our bodies instinctively question what we are doing in such an unusual environment.”

Add to that, when plane crashes happen, they tend to get lots of media coverage, whereas car crashes are so routine that they rarely make headlines. Even though it is statistically unlikely that you’ll be involved in an airplane accident, seeing vivid reports of one can intensify existing fears or even spark new anxieties, according to Stacy Thiry, a licensed mental health counselor at Florida-based Grow Therapy, a network of mental healthcare providers.

Bumpous echoes that sentiment, noting that news coverage can often bring anxiety to the forefront for people.

“Though a plane crash has a very low chance of occurring, when it does, the consequences are significant, and our brains generally overestimate the risk associated with these types of events,” he says. “Consequently, even if someone didn’t previously have a fear of flying, they might start to think twice after such media coverage.”

Managing flight anxiety before and during a flight

For those who are feeling nervous about an upcoming flight, there are myriad strategies they can employ to manage that stress and anxiety.

According to Bumpous, one effective approach is exposure therapy, which involves gradually exposing oneself to what one fears.

“The underlying idea is that the more you expose yourself to your fear without any negative consequences, the more your brain and body learn that there is nothing to be afraid of,” Bumpous says. “For those with a fear of flying, this could mean participating in a guided exposure to flying. You can start by watching videos related to aviation, such as how flying is one of the safest modes of transportation. It’s essential to choose content carefully; avoid videos that focus solely on crashes. Instead, look for interviews with pilots discussing how they ensure safety or informational documentaries about aviation.”

Another helpful technique is cognitive restructuring, which involves recognizing and reframing your feeling of fear with facts. “It’s important to challenge those irrational fears with evidence,” Bumpous says. For instance, a recent report from the International Air Transport Association shows that “on average, a person would have to travel by air every day for 103,239 years to experience a fatal accident.”

Lauren Palumbo, a licensed psychotherapist at New York–based psychotherapy practice Clarity Therapy, adds, “Instead of fighting the anxiety, simply acknowledge it and remind yourself that these feelings don’t signal danger. As in, ‘Oh, there’s this panicky feeling rising again. Just because I’m feeling this intense fear doesn’t mean I’m in actual danger.’ The idea is to recognize that the anxiety is a reaction to a perceived threat, not evidence of imminent catastrophe.”

If you start to feel anxious midflight, focus on exercises that promote a sense of safety. One method Bumpous favors is box breathing, where you inhale for four seconds, hold your breath for four seconds, exhale for four seconds, and then hold your breath again for four seconds.

Another technique the Chicago School’s Nealon recommends is the 5-4-3-2-1 grounding exercise: Identify five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste (and repeat as needed). This helps shift your focus from your anxiety to your environment.

If nothing is working for you while in flight, Bumpous says to communicate your needs, adding, “If you’re feeling uncomfortable or need assistance, let the crew know. They are there to help.”

Other ways to cope with flight fears

When flight anxiety feels overwhelming, there are other strategies that can make a difference.

If you find yourself actively avoiding flying (such as canceling trips or opting for long drives instead) or you experience panic attacks before a flight and the anxiety is so intense that it affects sleep, appetite, or daily functions, Palumbo recommends considering seeing a therapist.

“Working with a mental health professional who specializes in the treatment of anxiety can be incredibly effective,” Nealon adds. “Some people benefit from structured programs, like fear of flying courses, which often combine education, efficacy-based therapy techniques such as cognitive-behavior therapy, and even simulated flight experiences to build confidence.”

Most of the courses, including Fear of Flying and Soar, are taught by current and former airline pilots. Some airlines, like British Airways and easyJet, even offer their own courses.

Nealon also suggests controlling what you can, such as choosing a seat that feels safest to you, bringing comforting distractions like music or a book, and avoiding consuming excessive caffeine or alcohol, which can heighten anxiety. Similarly, taking care of your body can play a huge role in managing stress. She says, “Ensure you’re well-rested, stay hydrated, and eat balanced meals to keep your energy stable. When your body feels its best, it’s easier to handle emotional stressors like anxiety.”