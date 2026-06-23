Amid Global Uncertainty, One Major International Airline Is Now Offering Conflict-Covering Travel Insurance

As airlines continue to reroute flights and grapple with airspace closures, often due to wars and clashes around the world, Emirates is introducing a new travel insurance product designed to give fliers a safety net in the event that their trip is disrupted by global conflict.

On June 17, Emirates, a flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, unveiled a new Comprehensive Travel Cover product that combines traditional travel insurance with a handful of benefits rarely offered by airlines. In addition to covering things like trip cancellation and lost baggage, the policy includes up to $25,000 in conflict-related medical coverage, hotel accommodations during eligible disruptions, and a provision allowing travelers to extend their trip by up to 30 days at no extra cost if a conflict-related event derails their travel plans.

The biggest selling point may be the generous flight cancellation coverage. Emirates says that if it can’t get passengers to their destination on one of its own flights, it will rebook them on another airline at no additional cost. The policy also includes airline-booked hotel accommodations and extended-stay support during certain disruptions, including some airspace closures.

Another notable feature is that Emirates says the coverage remains valid regardless of government travel advisories. That’s a significant distinction in the travel insurance world, where policies often contain exclusions related to war, civil unrest, or destinations subject to heightened government travel warnings. (For instance, in the United States, if the State Department lists a country as Level 3: Reconsider Travel or Level 4: Do Not Travel, many insurance providers won’t cover the trip.)

“Listening to customer feedback, we realized that travel demand remains strong but there was a gap in the market with regards to travel insurance cover,” Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said in a statement announcing the product.

While traditional travel insurance may reimburse travelers for expenses after a disruption, such as your flight being delayed overnight, requiring a hotel room, or a natural disaster prevents travel to a destination, Emirates is positioning this as a more hands-on service. The insurance component is provided through Travel Guard, while Emirates says the airline itself will help arrange alternate flights and accommodations when conflict-related events interrupt a passenger’s journey.

The announcement comes as Gulf carriers have recently found themselves navigating airspace disruptions across one of the world’s busiest aviation corridors. Most notably, the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran earlier this year triggered widespread flight cancellations, reroutings, and temporary airspace closures across the Middle East, disrupting travel plans for tens of thousands of passengers.

Similar disruptions occurred in June 2025, when airlines were forced to reroute or cancel flights after Israel, Iran, Iraq, and Jordan closed their airspace amid military strikes, while a separate Iranian missile attack later prompted temporary airspace closures in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait and briefly disrupted operations at Dubai’s airports. Disruptions like these can leave travelers stranded and scrambling to find alternate flights, paying for unexpected hotel stays, or absorbing other out-of-pocket costs while waiting for service to resume.

“The recent events have clearly shown that traditional travel insurance is not effective when mass disruptions occur,” Steven Vigor, CEO and travel advisor at luxury concierge service Revigorate, told Afar. “The system was unprepared for that scale of disruption, and being reimbursed when there was nothing to book certainly wasn’t the primary concern.”

Travelers stranded by airspace closures or widespread cancellations are often looking for immediate help securing accommodations and alternate transportation, he said, not reimbursement weeks later. “When an emergency unfolds, the last thing you want to think about is collecting receipts and the claims process,” Vigor said. “Instead, you want to be sure you’ll have a place to stay and an alternative plan in place. Emirates is offering exactly that.”

Still, E.J. Nadolny, CEO of insurance agency Canopy Insurance Texas, cautions that passengers should read the fine print before deciding whether to forgo additional or alternative coverage. The $25,000 upper limit of the medical coverage, he points out, may not be enough for some ill or injured travelers, as medical fees “can escalate in cost to the tune of tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in many cases, especially in remote areas.”

The coverage is available now and can be purchased during the booking process or added to an existing Emirates reservation. Pricing varies based on the itinerary and destination. While Emirates has not published a standard pricing structure, a recent search found the policy costs approximately $74 for a $3,100 round-trip itinerary between Dallas and Doha.