Google Pixel Buds Review: What Travelers Need to Know

Sep 24, 2018
Like it or not, a pair of $159 earbuds is about to change international travel—and international travelers—forever.
Google’s Pixel Buds promise to do, digitally, what rows of United Nations interpreters have been doing for decades: pipe into your ears a native-tongue translation—in real time—of a foreign language. Welcome to the future.
When they’re not in your ears, the $159 Buds store (and charge) in a fuzzy little case the size of a good macaroon. The actual earpieces are connected with an 18-inch-long, fabric-wrapped lanyard and they look and feel a lot like small wine-bottle stoppers. If you’re a devout audiophile or just a tech journalist who tests Bluetooth earbuds by the fistful, you may find issues with the mid-range lows or low-range highs or whatever audio-nerds haggle over on Reddit, but really, the Pixel Buds sound pretty terrific, even on noisy city streets and the subway. And unlike wine-bottle stoppers, they feature capacitive touch panels, through which fingertip taps or swipes allow you to engage various phone functions without smudging up your phone. With a tap and hold gesture, the Google Assistant will prick up its ears, awaiting voice requests for everything from traffic conditions to text messaging. It’s all good and easy to use and mostly similar to the skillset of Apple’s also-$159 Bluetooth ’buds, AirPods.
The real gimmick here, however, and the only reason AFAR is reviewing smartphone earbuds, is the Pixel Buds’ language translation feature. And it’s a nerdgasm. The Google Translate smartphone app allows the earbuds to deftly manage translation services for 40 languages, from Afrikaans to Vietnamese. The feature works only through Google’s own Pixel 1 and 2 smartphones; for our test, we put our fingerprints all over Google’s covetable new flagship phone, the Pixel 2 XL.
The operation is simple. Tap and hold the right-side Bud and say some variation of the phrase, “Help me speak Swahili.” The chatty Google Assistant will then launch the Google Translate app. From there, tap and hold the right Bud again and say, “Will you direct me to the bathroom?” The phone then promptly chirps out, “Je, unisaidia kupata bafuni?” Reverse the process to get your answer, translated. Of course, all this sorcery requires a decent cell signal because the translation happens in the cloud, where you can bet Google will mine your queries for keywords, which it will later use to sell you stuff. Consider that the price of free.
