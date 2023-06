Hike, Bike, and Raft through the Great Outdoors in Western Québec

.

The Outaouais, often described as a natural playground, is a huge wilderness area of more than 12,700 square miles, close to big cities like Montréal or Gatineau. You’ll begin your journey at CarpeDiem Aventures , where you can rent kayaks, canoes, or paddleboards to explore the Picanoc River. Fuel up at their on-site bistro or pack a picnic to enjoy before challenging your friends or family to a game of Archery Tag. This fast-paced sport is like paintball but with foam-backed arrows.After lunch, drive 30 minutes to Parc régional du lac 31 milles Here you can immerse yourself in the heart of the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau’s natural splendor, where a vast lake awaits with crystal-clear waters, picturesque islands, and the ideal blend of rustic canoe camping or comfortable glamping options. If you’re traveling light and didn’t bring your gear or equipment, don’t worry, you can rent a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddle board and reserve ahead online. For a special experience, consider renting your own island on the lake.After a long leisurely afternoon spent on the water, visit L’Huile d’Olive for an ever-changing menu of seasonal and local produce. Although you could opt for one of the restaurant’s inns or cottages and there are camping options available in CarpeDiem Aventures and Parc régional du lac 31 milles, for a distinctive spot, drive an hour to Dômes Outaouais The property offers visitors mountainside glamping inside a dome that comfortably fits up to four. Each dome features a full kitchen, bathroom with shower, wood-burning stove, and private deck complete with a hot tub.