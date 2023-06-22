Hike, Bike, and Raft through the Great Outdoors in Western Québec

Let the pleasure of immersing yourself in nature unfurl in the Outaouais region of Western Québec. Whether you go by water, land, or air, this destination has plenty to keep you entertained. Then embark on an epic road trip, traveling further into the wilderness of Abitibi-Témiscamingue for a range of activities, from family-friendly daytrips to intense outdoor challenges. This itinerary is the ideal one for adventurers, friends, and families who enjoy nature. It’s a vacation that highlights hiking, biking, and rafting across two areas renowned for their dramatic landscapes and outdoor adventures.

