How to Experience the Timeless Beauty of Québec by the Sea

Continue your adventures the next day in Parc national de la Gaspésie . This national park has 25 mountains surpassing 3,300 feet in height and is home to the only caribou herd south of the St. Lawrence, a thriving moose population, and awe-inspiring scenery in every direction, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.Avid hikers will be spoiled for choice with trails featuring dense forests, rugged peaks, and abundant wildlife ranging from leisurely strolls to week-long outback adventures. Along the famous International Appalachian Trail that cuts through the park, you’ll spot the iconic summits of Mt. Albert and Mt. Jacques-Cartier.On the St Lawrence River, a 30-minute drive away, you’ll find Eskamer Aventure , which offers rustic camping so you can rest before another day of adventures. You can also try canyoning here in alpine lakes or go sea kayaking to observe marine mammals and birds. For an otherworldly experience, wait until nightfall and discover the bioluminescence of the phytoplankton by kayaking in the dark. Just over an hour from Eskamer Aventure dine at Cargo , a restaurant at the Riôtel Matane hotel, for generous surf-and-turf dishes to share with river views.