How to Experience the Timeless Beauty of Québec by the Sea

Welcome to Eastern Québec, an area of extraordinary landscapes and vibrant culture. Nature enthusiasts and adventure seekers will find plenty of pursuits like hiking, biking, and encounters on the water, including opportunities to spot whales, kayak, and go canyoning, all followed by stays in distinctive accommodations nestled within the natural environment. In Québec by the Sea, as the area is also known, you’ll travel through Gaspésie, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Côte-Nord, and the Îles de la Madeleine as you enjoy outdoor experiences. Here, every thrilling activity is underpinned by a Quality-Safety certification to make sure your adventures are memorable and as safe as possible.