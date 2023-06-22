Enjoy the Best of Québec Culture and Outdoor Adventure within Easy Reach

Not far from Montréal or Québec City, you’ll find outdoor wilderness adventures, nature, cultural heritage, and history in the Laurentians region. You’ll then visit Lanaudière-Mauricie, and experience truly authentic Québec, including a wealth of outdoor activities like paddling, fishing, wildlife watching, hiking, and mountain biking.
Day 1Welcome to the Laurentians
Begin your trip in the Laurentians area, north of Montréal, where more than 9,000 lakes and rivers and endless hiking and biking trails provide an abundance of things to do in the fresh air. Visit Parc régional Montagne du Diable, in the Upper Laurentians, around 3.5 hours from Montréal. The park runs along the Baskatong Reservoir and offers many activities including hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and fat biking. Travel just over an hour south to Parc régional du Poisson Blanc. On the way, you’ll pass many small roadside restaurants where you can refuel.
Poisson Blanc provides the distinctive experience of camping on one of 100 islands on the reservoir that are accessed by canoe or kayak, or you can opt for modern cabins by the reservoir for an elegant way to immerse yourself in the landscape here. Sea kayaks, canoes, or paddle boards are available to rent by the day from the pavilion to explore the waterway. You can also hike along the reservoir for amazing views of the archipelagos with some trails only accessible from the water.
Enjoy an evening meal at Microbrasserie du Lièvre in Mont-Laurier and try the escargot. Then make your way north of Parc régional Kiamika to Aventures Kiamika and choose from accommodation options like prospector tents or tiny homes. You can access the ecolodge by road, lake, or seaplane. Try out a range of outdoor activities here like canoeing, kayaking, or hiking, and take a nature tour with interpretation from a First Nations guide.
Day 2Try Adventure Sports
Get active today and choose from any number of outdoor activities. Start at Centre d’activités nature Kanatha-Akiwhere you can try out immersive original experiences such as wood bison observation, or horseback riding with a team of guides who embody a First Nations philosophy of guardianship over the natural world. Try out the new activity called Escalarbre to climb in the trees.
Drive 25 minutes to the charming town of Sainte-Agathe-des Monts and visit Tyroparc, a mountain sport and adventure park. Here adventure seekers can navigate an aerial rope course, try out ziplining or the via ferrata, or explore various hiking trails. There’s also an aerial park, La Cité des Bois, especially for kids to explore.
Cyclists will love to travel along the Le P’tit Train du Nord linear park, a 145-mile cycle path that follows an old railway line and is one of the longest parks of its kind in Canada. You can also travel the route with in-line skates. Towns and villages line the route and offer places to stop for refreshments or to explore shops and attractions.
Stop by Au Coin Pub Gastronomique near Hôtel Mont-Tremblant for bison burgers among other delicious dishes. Alternatively, another afternoon option for thrill seekers is to drive just over one hour from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts to New World Rafting to go white water rafting on the Rivière-Rouge. Choose a half-day rafting experience open to all experience and comfort levels. If you’re tired afterward, there are plenty of accommodation options in the resort area of Mont-Tremblant.
Day 3Parc national du Mont-Tremblant
Start your day by exploring Parc national du Mont-Tremblant. This historic provincial park includes six major rivers and 400 lakes and streams and spans the Lanaudière and Laurentians regions. Try out the via ferrata du Diable to scalethe park’s mountains for unbelievable views across the region. Explore the Lanaudière portion of the park, including Pimbina (enter at St-Donat) and L’Assomption (enter at St-Côme), and choose among hiking, biking, canoeing, or kayaking. Bring a picnic to enjoy lunch in the beautiful natural surroundings.
Then continue your journey to Lanaudière-Mauricie which will take around three hours. Stay in a dome at Expérience Équinox for glamping in the heart of nature. Each dome comes with a fully equipped kitchen to fix dinner and a terrace featuring a spa and BBQ area.
Day 4Find Inner Calm in Lanaudière-Mauricie
Enjoy a day of total rest and relaxation at La Source Bains Nordiques. Soak in outdoor whirlpool tubs and enjoy the Nordic waterfall and pools and thermal cycle before trying out the dry sauna and steam bath. You’ll leave totally rejuvenated. Choose from a range of gourmet dining options at the on-site bistro including cheese and charcuterie boards to share and a Gravlax plate served with whipped lemon butter.
Drive just 10 minutes to Kinadapt to learn about cani-kart, the clever off-season training routine for sled dogs. This outdoor activity is like go-karting with dogs and is a fun and unusual way to go for a ride in nature.
Here you can check into BESIDE Habitat which features a shared pavilion, gathering places, and rental cabins. Make new friends in the common areas, gather with friends and family to discuss the days adventures, and then retreat to your stylish cabin for a good night’s rest. Another nearby accommodation option is Auberge du Vieux Moulin, a four-star country hotel.
Days 5-6Visit a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Lanaudière-Mauricie
Drive a little more than an hour from Auberge du Vieux Moulin or just under two hours from Expérience Équinox to Domaine du Lac St-Pierre. Lac Saint-Pierre is a stunning inland sea, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Birdwatchers will be interested to know that its home to North America’s largest heronry and is a popular spot for migratory birds. Choose from water adventures on motorized and non-motorized vessels or choose to hike or bike the trails. For thrilling adrenaline-pumping fun including tree trails and ziplining across the river, drive to Parc de la Rivière Batiscan.
Book a cabin at Le 2800 du Parc, an eco-friendly tourism complex that has a private dock, biking, fishing, hiking and swimming. They also have an on-site restaurant with beautiful river views. For unparalleled bird’s-eye views of the region, consider booking a scenic flight on a seaplane or helicopter with Hydravion Aventure. Or as an add-on if you’re up for it, drive 30 minutes to visit the City of Shawinigan, located on the Saint-Maurice River. Stop for dinner at Le Trou du Diable broue pub and Resto.
Day 7Embark on an Outdoor Expedition
Spend your last day in Lanaudière-Mauricie relaxing in a private dome with a glass of wine in hand at the Versants de la Falaise. You’ll experience spectacular mountain and river views as well as access to your own private spa.
At Pourvoirie du lac Oscar enjoy fishing and other activities including kayak and paddle board rentals, meditation classes, mushroom foraging, wildlife watching, and more. On your way out, stop at Restaurant Zélé or Le St-Antoine de Ste-Flore in Shawinigan for a last taste of the region.
