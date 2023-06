Enjoy the Best of Québec Culture and Outdoor Adventure within Easy Reach

Begin your trip in the Laurentians area, north of Montréal, where more than 9,000 lakes and rivers and endless hiking and biking trails provide an abundance of things to do in the fresh air. Visit Parc régional Montagne du Diable , in the Upper Laurentians, around 3.5 hours from Montréal. The park runs along the Baskatong Reservoir and offers many activities including hiking, mountain biking, canoeing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and fat biking. Travel just over an hour south to Parc régional du Poisson Blanc . On the way, you’ll pass many small roadside restaurants where you can refuel.Poisson Blanc provides the distinctive experience of camping on one of 100 islands on the reservoir that are accessed by canoe or kayak, or you can opt for modern cabins by the reservoir for an elegant way to immerse yourself in the landscape here. Sea kayaks, canoes, or paddle boards are available to rent by the day from the pavilion to explore the waterway. You can also hike along the reservoir for amazing views of the archipelagos with some trails only accessible from the water.Enjoy an evening meal at Microbrasserie du Lièvre in Mont-Laurier and try the escargot. Then make your way north of Parc régional Kiamika to Aventures Kiamika and choose from accommodation options like prospector tents or tiny homes. You can access the ecolodge by road, lake, or seaplane. Try out a range of outdoor activities here like canoeing, kayaking, or hiking, and take a nature tour with interpretation from a First Nations guide.