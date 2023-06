Explore the Great Outdoors on the St. Lawrence River for an Invigorating Adventure

Begin your day of adventure at Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier and the Vallée de la Jacques-Cartier. Paddle through the river in a canoe, kayak, or mini raft, or simply float in a tube. There are also multiple hiking trails to explore. Lunch is an hour’s drive to the Bistro-bar Le Quatre-Temps , before spending your afternoon at Parc de la Chute-Montmorency where you can marvel at the 272-foot waterfall. A trail leads to a suspension bridge for the best view of the falls, as well as the St. Lawrence River, Île d’Orléans, and Québec City. From there, it’s 45 minutes to Station touristique Duchesnay . Pick from a variety of on-site adventures at this forest-based destination, including a 1,000-foot zipline as well as hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and pedal boating on the shores of Lac Saint-Joseph.Check in to Auberge Duchesnay and take advantage of their fine dining package to enjoy a gastronomic feast or drive 45 minutes into Québec City to discover the abundance of restaurants on offer such as Le Monastère des Augustines.