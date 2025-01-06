Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Chris Dong
  •  January 06, 2025

British Airways Just Became the Latest Airline to Make (Disappointing) Changes to Its Loyalty Program

The new program, rebranded the British Airways Club, will prioritize spending over miles flown. Here’s how it will work.

Row of tails of three British Airways aircraft, with the airline's wavy red and blue logo

Starting in April, British Airways fliers will be rewarded more for what they spend versus how far they fly.

Courtesy of Nick Fewings/Unsplash

British Airways is the latest carrier to make sweeping changes to its loyalty program, following a similar move from United Airlines this fall. Travelers who have earned elite status with the airline in the past—or are considering crediting flights in the future—may be in for a rude awakening with the new spend-based system.

As part of the new program, which has been rebranded “the British Airways Club,” travelers will now earn points based on the cost of a flight, earning 1 Tier Point for every £1 (US$1.24) spent. It’s all part of a major shift for most airlines globally to award the highest spenders, regardless of how many miles they fly. Changes are set to go into effect on April 1, according to the carrier.

Currently, British Airways fliers earn Tier Points depending on the route and the fare class booked, with long-haul flights in premium cabins earning the most points. Tier Points are awarded in different ways, based on whether the flight is operated by British Airways or a oneworld Alliance partner, such as American Airlines or Cathay Pacific. To reach Bronze status, 300 Tier Points are necessary; for Silver, it’s 600 Tier Points; and for Gold, it’s 1,500 Tier Points.

However, beginning this spring, the revamped British Airways Club will be strictly revenue driven, with qualifying spending as the primary means for travelers to achieve elite status. Starting in April, Bronze status will require 3,500 Tier Points, Silver status will require 7,500 Tier Points, and Gold status will require 20,000 Tier Points.

For comparison: Currently, a traveler flying British Airways business class between New York and London would earn 140 Tier Points one way, about halfway toward Bronze status. Under the new criteria starting in April, Tier Points would be calculated based entirely on the cost of the ticket. Remember, it’s 1 Tier Point for every £1 spent.

Besides purchasing tickets, travelers can earn points for nonflying expenditures, like seat selection and excess baggage. Members can also accumulate an extra 1,000 points per year by purchasing a contribution to sustainable aviation fuel. Finally, fliers can get up to 2,500 Tier Points annually on cobranded credit card purchases. Unfortunately, U.S. cardholders with the British Airways Visa Signature Card will not be eligible come April.

In addition to changing how status is earned, British Airways will provide new milestone benefits between status levels. For instance, members will receive rewards when they hit various Tier Point thresholds, including 2,500, 4,000, and 5,000 bonus Avios miles. (Avios—the loyalty currency for British Airways and its partner airlines—can be used to redeem British Airways or partner flights.) The airlines said they would reveal more details about these milestone benefits in the coming months.

Overall, it’s a net negative for most travelers, says Julian Kheel, the founder of Points Path, a company that helps people use their travel rewards. “The airline is spinning these changes as being driven by customer input.” Instead, Kheel says, “Travelers looking to earn elite status that can be utilized on British Airways flights should look to Alaska Mileage Plan.” Alaska is one of the few remaining programs that primarily rewards travelers based on the distance flown, not the amount spent. “The airline is a member of the same oneworld Alliance as British Airways, and starting in 2025, award flights redeemed with Alaska miles will count toward earning elite status.”

The loyalty program changes come as British Airways is looking to court and reward higher spenders in other ways. They include a new first-class cabin with 36.5-inch-wide seats that convert into 79-inch-long lie-flat beds, a separate ottoman, a 32-inch 4K TV screen, and a 60-inch curved wall for privacy. The new premium seats are expected to hit the skies in mid-2026.

Chris Dong
Chris Dong is a freelance travel writer and editor with a focus on timely travel trends, points and miles, hot new hotels, and all things that go (he’s a proud aviation geek and transit nerd).
