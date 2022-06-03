British Airways Is Adding Direct Flights to These 4 U.S. Cities

Just in time for summer, British Airways recently announced that it had expanded its U.S. route network to incorporate four additional flight paths. That brings the carrier’s total number of direct flight routes from stateside cities to London Heathrow to 26.

“British Airways has always had a fond connection with the USA; so, it’s an honor to offer our customers more direct connections to new cities,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of networks and alliances, said in a statement.

Of the four new routes added in June: one is brand new, two routes have been renewed, and one is an additional daily flight on an existing route.

Here’s the latest on British Airway’s route rollout:

British Airways’ new U.S. to U.K. flight schedule

Portland, Oregon, launched on June 3. The brand-new route will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing at 6:55 p.m. It’s currently the only direct route from the City of Roses to the U.K.





Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, relaunched on June 3, with service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, departing at 9:50 p.m. It remains the only direct route to Pittsburgh from London.





Newark, New Jersey, is getting a third daily flight starting June 6. It will depart at 7:55 a.m. from Newark Liberty International Airport (the other two departures are at 1:55 p.m. and 5:20 p.m.). The additional route is meant to better support business travelers who may wish to “spend an extra night in the New York Area before departing, or for those who wish to arrive just in time for an evening in London,” British Airways said in a press release.





San Jose, California, will again have direct flights to London on June 13. They fly daily and depart at 8 p.m.

The new or renewed routes join the 22 other routes British Airways already has in play (including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Washington Dulles, Houston, New York–JFK, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Tampa).

Bringing Airbus back

In addition to the new and renewed routes, British Airways announced that Airbus wide-body A380s would come back to certain cities. Bringing them back will allow the airline to transport more travelers—the double-decker plane is the largest passenger aircraft in the world, able to hold 469 passengers.

Earlier this week, the A380s returned to Chicago and Vancouver. They will fly from Dallas (for the first time) starting July 1.

