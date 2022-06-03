British Airways Is Adding Direct Flights to These 4 U.S. Cities

Jun 3, 2022
Soon travelers will be able to fly to London from more U.S. cities.
British Airways will launch or renew four routes in June, bringing its number of nonstop flight routes from the U.S. to the U.K. to 26.
Just in time for summer, British Airways recently announced that it had expanded its U.S. route network to incorporate four additional flight paths. That brings the carrier’s total number of direct flight routes from stateside cities to London Heathrow to 26.
“British Airways has always had a fond connection with the USA; so, it’s an honor to offer our customers more direct connections to new cities,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of networks and alliances, said in a statement.
Of the four new routes added in June: one is brand new, two routes have been renewed, and one is an additional daily flight on an existing route.
Here’s the latest on British Airway’s route rollout:
The new or renewed routes join the 22 other routes British Airways already has in play (including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Washington Dulles, Houston, New York–JFK, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New Orleans, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Seattle, San Francisco, and Tampa).
In addition to the new and renewed routes, British Airways announced that Airbus wide-body A380s would come back to certain cities. Bringing them back will allow the airline to transport more travelers—the double-decker plane is the largest passenger aircraft in the world, able to hold 469 passengers.
Earlier this week, the A380s returned to Chicago and Vancouver. They will fly from Dallas (for the first time) starting July 1.
