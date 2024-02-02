Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bill Fink
  •  February 02, 2024

Breeze Airways Just Added These 13 New Airports to Its Network

The low-cost carrier has unveiled major expansion plans, with many of its newly added routes and airports featuring introductory fares as low as $59 each way.

A blue Breeze Airways aircraft taking off in front of a control tower

Where is Breeze Airways flying to next?

Shutterstock

Budget travelers, rejoice: Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways recently announced the addition of 13 airports and 25 routes throughout the United States for 2024, with “lots more to come,” according to airline spokesperson Gareth Edmondson-Jones. Many of the new routes and airports feature introductory airfares, some beginning as low as $59 each way.

And the new offerings aren’t just for the cost-conscious. The airline is also increasing and enhancing its premium seating options with its new Breeze Ascent, a first-class cabin in the carrier’s new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

When the new service launches in May 2024, Breeze Airways will fly 150 routes between 49 cities in 27 states, primarily to smaller cities in the southern and northeastern United States, but with a growing presence in the West—including San Diego, which is among the new airports Breeze has added to its network. This is an impressive expansion for an airline that launched less than three years ago in May 2021.

Where is Breeze flying to next? In January, the airline announced new flight service from the following 13 cities, with routes beginning by May 2024:

  1. Burlington, Vermont
  2. Denver, Colorado
  3. Evansville, Indiana
  4. Grand Junction, Colorado
  5. Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina
  6. Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi
  7. Madison, Wisconsin
  8. Mobile, Alabama
  9. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  10. Ogden, Utah
  11. San Diego, California
  12. Stewart/Newburg, New York
  13. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania

San Diego will be the airline’s fifth California destination, adding to existing operations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Bernardino, and San Francisco. Breeze Airways’ new San Diego nonstop routes include the debut of routes for the hub to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Norfolk, Raleigh-Durham, and Pittsburgh.

A distant view of people on a rocky beach in San Diego, palm trees in the background

San Diego International Airport is Breeze’s fifth California hub.

Photo by Andres Garcia/Unsplash

Breeze Airways adds 25 new routes for 2024

The 25 new routes the airline has announced in 2024 include round-trip service along the following flight paths, some of which are seasonal-only:

  • Burlington—Tampa, Florida
  • Burlington—Orlando, Florida
  • Burlington—Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
  • Greenville-Spartanburg—Providence, Rhode Island
  • Greenville-Spartanburg—Tampa
  • Greenville-Spartanburg—Los Angeles, California
  • Greenville-Spartanburg—Orlando
  • Hartford, Connecticut—Myrtle Beach, Florida
  • Hartford—Greenville Spartanburg
  • Los Angeles—Akron, Ohio
  • Los Angeles—Madison, Wisconsin
  • Los Angeles—Charleston, South Carolina
  • Orlando—Mobile, Alabama
  • Providence—Denver
  • Raleigh Durham—Syracuse, New York
  • Raleigh Durham—Portland, Maine
  • San Diego—Raleigh-Durham
  • San Diego—Jacksonville, Florida
  • San Diego—Norfolk, Virginia
  • San Diego—Cincinnati, Ohio
  • San Diego—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • San Diego—Providence
  • San Diego—Hartford
  • Tampa—Orange County-Santa Ana, California
  • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton—Orlando

Introductory fares begin at $59 for flights booked by February 5 for travel through September.
Breeze Airways is the fifth airline startup created by David Neeleman, the founder of JetBlue Airways. The airline has boasted that it can get you to your destination “in half the time, at half the price,” given that Breeze focuses on smaller airports that typically lack nonstop service to many destinations.

The airline hopes to attract passengers and disrupt industry norms with additional offerings such as no change or cancellation fees for flight changes made up to 15 minutes before departure, free seat selection for family seating, and an “à la carte” pricing model with bundled features including checked luggage and upgraded seating. Passengers can choose between “Nice,” “Nicer” and “Nicest” ticket packages, expanding options beyond those typically seen from competing low-cost, no-frills airlines.

In addition to introducing new routes and destinations, Breeze is expanding its fleet. The airline plans to take delivery of a “new Airbus A220 every month or so,” according to Edmondson-Jones, enabling Breeze to increase flight service to meet demand and tackle new markets. The new Airbus A220-300 planes are being outfitted with the new Breeze Ascent first-class cabin (what Breeze refers to as its “Nicest” class in its seating and pricing model), with newly designed seats, a wider 2-2 seat configuration, complimentary snacks and alcoholic beverages, and priority boarding. With its premium offering, Breeze arguably elevates its profile beyond that of a standard low-cost carrier. (We recently reviewed what it’s like flying in first class with Breeze.)

Whether or not you choose to upgrade, Breeze Airways’ aggressive push onto the U.S. airline stage with new airports and low fares stands to benefit all fliers. As demonstrated in the blocked Spirit Airways–JetBlue merger court decision, a similar “Spirit effect” occurs when a low-cost carrier enters a new market. The discount airline—Breeze, in this case—puts downward pricing pressure on airfares across the board. Current flight deals on the Breeze website feature one-way fares as low as $30 in some markets.

Bill Fink
Bill Fink is a freelance travel writer for outlets including AARP, BBC Travel, Frommer’s, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, Outside, SF Chronicle, and Yahoo Travel. Among many writing awards, Bill won Lowell Thomas Golds for Investigative Journalism and Newspaper Travel, and his stories have been included in The Best of Lonely Planet Travel Writing, Travelers’ Tales Best Travel Writing, and The Best American Travel Writing.
WATCH
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
3 Great Travel Pillows to Buy—Editor Tested & Reviewed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Why You Shouldn’t Put Your Suitcase On the Bed
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Are Packing Cubes Worth It?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Tips for Flying With Food
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
Does Rolling vs. Folding Clothes Actually Save You Space in Your Suitcase?
hqdefault.jpg
On Now
How Bad is Flying for the Environment, Really?
From Our Partners
Family Beach Fire.jpg
Where to Travel Next
This Underrated Florida Island Is a Nature Lover’s Dream Destination
Sponsored by
The exterior Story Parlor—a brick building with tall arched glass windows.
Art + Culture
Why This Asheville Venue Is a Must-See
Sponsored by
A group of people smiling while stand-up paddleboarding on the French Broad River in Asheville
Water Sports
From Fishing to the Grateful Dead—Why Asheville’s French Broad River is a Must-Visit
Sponsored by
Load More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More from AFAR
Two people soaking in one of eight baths at Hvammsvík Hot Springs in Iceland with the ocean and green cliffs in the background
Air Travel News
A New Hot Spring Has Opened in Iceland, and This Round-Trip Flight Deal Includes a Visit
January 31, 2024 07:06 PM
 · 
Michelle Baran
young hiker sitting on a rock overlooking horseshoe canyon, holding phone in her hand but looking out at the view
Travel Tips + Etiquette
9 TikTokers We Follow for the Best Travel Hacks and Advice
January 31, 2024 01:18 PM
 · 
Tiana Attride
How to Legally Write Off Your Vacation
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Can You Deduct Your Vacation From Your Taxes? Experts Weigh In
January 31, 2024 11:17 AM
 · 
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Boats along the banks of the Golden Horn in Istanbul with Turkish Flags
Trending News
This Is the World’s Most Visited City
January 31, 2024 10:16 AM
 · 
Katherine LaGrave