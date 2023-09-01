Europe Flights from $129. Antarctica Cruises 25 Percent Off. These Are Our Favorite Labor Day Travel Deals.

As the days grow shorter and the evenings cooler, Labor Day Weekend in the United States marks a bittersweet moment: it serves as the unofficial conclusion to the summer travel season.

While it may be summer’s final hurrah, it doesn’t mean you need to stay home. Many airlines, cruise companies, and hotels have recently rolled out promotions during the long holiday weekend that could help travelers plan their trips through shoulder season, into the winter, and beyond.

Here are the best Labor Day weekend travel deals we’ve spotted to hopefully inspire those future getaways.

Get 25 percent off all remaining 2023 Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic departures

There are still four months left in 2023, and if you book a Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic sailing before September 15, you can receive 25 percent off any Category 1 cabin. And on some of the sailings, the solo premium is waived. Some standout itineraries include:



Up to $3,000 off Mississippi River sailings with American Queen Voyages

American Queen Voyages is inviting river cruisers to spend the holiday season with them—and they’re offering up to $3,000 off, plus $600 air credit and $200 onboard credit for guests who do. The savings are only available on the line’s Thanksgiving, Christmas Market, and New Year’s Celebration sailings, most of which sail between Memphis and New Orleans on the Mississippi River. Use code 2023HOLIDAY to unlock the deal.

Fly to Amsterdam with Play Airlines for as little as $159 one-way during the carrier’s current promotion. Shutterstock

Fly to Europe for as little as $129

Reykjavik-based low-cost carrier Play Airlines could get you from the East Coast to Iceland for as little as $129 and Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, and London for just $159 one-way if you book your trip by September 4. The discounted rate is good for trips taken between October 2023 and March 2024.

Play was founded in 2019 and launched transatlantic service in December 2021. The no-frills, low-cost airline is reminiscent of the former Icelandic budget carrier Wow Air—in fact, much of the executive team, including Play CEO Birgir Jónsson, hail from Wow. What should you expect if you do fly with Play? We recently reviewed the experience, which involves flying across the Atlantic in bright-red narrow-body Airbus planes in rows of six, three seats on each side of the aisle. There is a single class: economy. The seats have adjustable padded headrests and not much else: no power outlet, Wi-Fi service, or seatback screens. There are also a lot of additional fees and customer service is online available via Facebook, Whatsapp, or email.

Our special airline correspondent Barbara Peterson concluded that “if all you want is a more affordable flight to Europe, Play will deliver on that front. Given the exorbitant prices you’ll be charged for flying across the Atlantic this year, this upstart offers an attractive alternative and, as a bonus, an opportunity to explore Iceland or spend a few days there on the way to points beyond.” Play flights connect through Iceland.

Score 20 percent off accommodations worldwide

From now until September 24, Expedia and Hotel.com members (you can rapidly become a member by creating a free account on the booking websites) will receive 20 percent off thousands of the hotels and resorts around the world. Travel needs to occur by March 31, 2024.

Save up to $450 on an EF Go Ahead Tours trip

Small group tour company EF Go Ahead Tours is running a Labor Day Sale through September 4, with discounts of up to $450 off on many of its trips, ranging from Egypt & Nile River Cruises to a Kenya Wildlife Safari to a Grand Tour of Ireland. There are also ongoing last-minute specials, where travelers can save up to $600 on trips departing in the next few months.

Book yourself into the Kimpton Everly Hollywood for a chic L.A. stay. Courtesy of Kimpton

Stay in a Kimpton for up to 30 percent off

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ Long Weekend Away Sale is live and runs through September 4. Available at all participating Kimpton hotels globally, guests can save between 15 and 25 percent on stays when they book three nights or more.

Ski all winter at Epic Resorts for a reducted rate

The Epic Pass, which gives holders access to more than 80 of the best ski resorts worldwide, is available at the lower rate of $929 (or $473 for kids under 12) through September 3. After that, the price will go up, although Vail Resorts, the company behind Epic Pass, has been tight-lipped about what the higher rate will be.

The Scenic Eclipse and its sister ship Scenic Eclipse II were purpose-built with expeditions in mind. Courtesy of Scenic

Save thousands per suite on select ocean and river cruises

Two luxury sailing companies, Scenic Luxury Cruises and Emerald Cruises, both part of the Scenic group ecosystem, are offering major deals on select 2023 and 2024 voyages.

For river cruises on Europe’s most famous rivers (including the Bordeaux, Danube, Rhine, and Rhone), guests on Emerald can save up to $1,000 per suite, and Scenic sailors can save up to $1,500 per suite.

For ocean cruises, Scenic is also offering suites at up to $4,000 off. The sailings are on the newly launched Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II, and destinations include Antarctica, the Arctic, Australia, the Caribbean, Europe, and South America.

All bookings need to be made by September 8.

Get free nights and onboard credit for select Azamara Cruises sailings

If you’re dreaming of a trip to the Caribbean, Chile’s fjords, Africa, or Australian and New Zealand, Azamara Cruises’ deal could make it a reality—if you book by September 6. Currently, the cruise company is offering four, free nights and $600 in onboard credit for select sailings between November 9, 2023, and March 22, 2024.

Sail for 45 percent off with Holland America Line

Running Thursday, August 31 through Monday, September 11, 2023, guests who book select fall 2023 through early summer 2024 Holland America Line departures can receive up to 45 percent off cruise fares, up to $300 onboard credit per stateroom (depending on the length of the sailing), and $99 reduced deposits. You can also combine Holland America’s Labor Day sale with its popular “Have it All” premium package, which adds four perks to the booking: shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package, and free Wi-Fi.