By Bailey Berg
  •  April 07, 2025

American Airlines Just Added New Flights to These Dreamy Beach Destinations

The carrier will offer five new routes to Cancun and Punta Cana, as well as more flights to Hawaii and South America.

Palm trees cast shade on a white-sand beach with blue ocean water behind them

American will offer four new direct flights to the Dominican Republic, where white-sand beaches await.

Photo by Racid Oucharia/UnSplash

Even though spring has only just taken hold, American Airlines is already looking ahead to winter, expanding its service to warm-weather destinations for travelers chasing sun year-round.

The Fort Worth, Texas–based airline just announced plans to roll out new international routes to popular destinations in Mexico and the Dominican Republic and extend service to Hawaii and South America this winter.

“American’s comprehensive global network is designed to give customers more access to the destinations they want to visit,” said Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network planning, in a press release. “Together with new routes, more flights on popular routes, and extended seasons to major destinations, American’s schedule is designed for travelers to get away to sun, sand, and more next winter.”

Here’s what you need to know about American Airlines’ expanding flight map.

American Airlines’ new international routes this winter

The biggest news of the route announcement is five fresh flights to two Caribbean hot spots, Cancun, Mexico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic:

  • Oklahoma City’s Will Rogers International Airport (OKC) to Mexico’s Cancun International Airport (CUN): Service launches November 8, marking the first international flight from Oklahoma.
  • Indianapolis International Airport (IND) to the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ): Service launches December 6.
  • Nashville International Airport (BNA) to PUJ: Service launches December 6.
  • Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) to PUJ: Service launches December 6.
  • Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) to PUJ: Service launches December 6.

Across the board, flights will be on Saturdays aboard a Boeing 737 aircraft. This winter is an exciting time to visit either destination. In Cancun, a slew of all-inclusive resorts opened in 2024, including Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, and Ava Resort Cancun. In Punta Cana, the Zel Punta Cana hotel, a collaboration between Meliá Hotels International and Rafael Nadal, opened in December 2024.

A view down the middle of a stone-paved market street lined with shops displaying wares in front and colorful flags covering the street overhead

Travelers will be able to trade winter in Oklahoma City for warm sunshine in Cancun.

Photo by Braden Collum/UnSplash

American Airlines’ boosted long-haul network

Also this fall and winter, American will connect to more airports in the nation’s 50th state, Hawaii, and offer more routes in Brazil and Argentina. The additional routes include:

  • Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Honolulu, Hawaii’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL): Daily service starts October 26 on a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
  • Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) to Maui, Hawaii’s Kahului Airport (OGG): A second daily service begins November 20 aboard either a Boeing 777-200 or 787-8.
  • DFW to Hawaii’s Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA): Daily service starts November 20 on a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.
  • DFW to Brazil’s São Paulo/Guarulhos-Governor Andre Franco Montoro International Airport (GRU): Ten weekly flights begin December 3 aboard either a Boeing 787-9 or 787-8.
  • Miami International Airport (MIA) to Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Ministro Pistarini International Airport (EZE): Four daily flights begin December 18 aboard either a Boeing 777-300, 777-200, or 787-8.

The airline is also extending summer service on select routes to Europe. The existing service from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Greece’s Athens International Airport (ATH) will extend through November 17. Similarly, New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Spain’s Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) will now run through December 2, and the DFW to Dublin Airport (DUB) route will also continue through January 6, 2026.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based freelance travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, travel trends, air travel + transportation, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. Her work has appeared in outlets including The New York Times and National Geographic. She is a regular contributor to Afar.
