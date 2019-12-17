A Castle Seen in “The Crown” Is Now Available on Airbnb

After listing the real-life Downton Abbey castle and Jaipur’s City Palace for stays earlier this year, Airbnb is back with yet another over-the-top opportunity for you to try your hand at royal living.

This winter for the first time ever, the Duchess of Rutland is opening up the King’s Suite at Belvoir Castle for three one-night stays on December 31, 2019, and January 11 and January 25, 2020. Available to book on Airbnb for £300 (about US$400), the 11th-century castle has belonged to the Rutland family for nearly 1,000 years and was used as a filming location, standing in for Windsor Castle in all three seasons of the hit Netflix drama The Crown.

Even if you haven’t gotten around to watching the newest season starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonhham Carter as Princess Margaret, you may also recognize Belvoir Castle from the 2009 film The Young Victoria starring Emily Blunt or 2006’s The Da Vinci Code. The castle is located about a 30-minute drive east of Nottingham in central England.

Photo by Mikael Buck Inside the King’s Suite at Belvoir Castle

Guests who nab one of the three nights on Airbnb will get to sleep in the three-bedroom King’s Suite—named such because it was built to accommodate visiting royalty. But that’s not all. After checking in, you’ll enjoy afternoon tea followed by dinner in the State Dining Room. Later that night, you’ll also be treated to a drinks reception in the castle’s library, which is also seen in The Crown.

This Airbnb listing is available for only three one-night stays on December 31, 2019, January 11, 2020, and January 25, 2020. Because this isn’t a contest, you’ll have to act quickly once the reservations to book open on December 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. EST at airbnb.com/belvoircastle.

The cost for each stay is £300, and the Rutland family will be donating the proceeds to Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, a charity based near the castle.

Even though the likelihood of landing one of these reservations is slim, don’t fret. The Duke and Duchess of Rutland also have several other properties on the Belvoir Estate listed on Airbnb. You can sleep anywhere from 12 to 16 people in the “cottages” at Croxton Park Luxury Lakeside and Croxton Park House. If you’d prefer something more intimate and rustic, you can also book the family’s Shepherd’s Hut Rural Retreat at Belvoir Estate.

