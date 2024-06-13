Air France Is Taking the Lounge Experience to New Heights at Charles de Gaulle

Last year, Air France rolled out a swanky new business class on its new Boeing 777-300s, with lie-flat seats, 4K high-definition screens, and sommelier-selected wine. This year, the French flag carrier is continuing to invest in its premium service, upping the ante with new upgrades to its celebrated first-class product, La Première.

The improvements will start with the airport experience at Air France’s hub airport, with the opening of a new, ultra-exclusive La Première check-in lobby, dedicated security screening, and private lounge space at Paris Charles de Gaulle International Airport (CDG), which should debut in July just ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Later this year, Air France will roll out a new La Première cabin, with the new first-class seats slated to be the longest in the world.

Here’s everything we know about the upgrades coming to La Première in 2024.

An exclusive airport experience

In a move to enhance privacy for Air France’s first-class travelers, La Première passengers departing from CDG will be able to use a dedicated lobby for a private check-in starting this July. From there, guests will be whisked through a secret hallway to their own private security checkpoint before being accompanied to the lounge.

While the 10,700-square-foot lounge—with its menu and wines curated by famed French chef Alain Ducasse (whose namesake restaurant holds three Michelin stars), shower spaces, and complimentary 30-minute spa treatments from French skin-care brand Sisley—isn’t new, the landside check-in and three exclusive 500-square-foot suites adjacent to the lounge are. And the suites are over-the-top.

Each of the private spaces includes a living area, a bedroom, and an outdoor patio, as well as a dedicated butler. According to Air France, the suites are decorated differently from each other, but each will have fresh flowers, luxe linens, and unique artwork by French artists. Passengers can also request that two suites be adjoined.

It’s worth noting that the La Première suites aren’t included in first-class rates; they need to be reserved in advance, and pricing to book one of the suites starts at €800 (US$865, based on current conversation rates).

The new suites will also include a private patio area. Courtesy of Air France

New first-class cabins

The La Première check-in area and guest suites are just the beginning. Starting sometime in Winter 2024, Air France’s new La Première first-class cabin will debut with seats that will have the longest configuration on the market; we’re talking five windows for each passenger.

At that length, there will only be three first-class seats in each cabin, and each seat will feature a fully flat bed, a sofa, and an additional seat.

New concierge services for all

Regardless of which class of service you have booked, as of this week, Air France is offering new concierge services at CDG for getting to, through, and from the airport. For instance, for €400 (US$432 based on current conversion rates), an Air France passenger can book a transfer to the airport (within 25 miles of the airport) and be greeted by a concierge upon arrival. From there, a porter service will bring the baggage to a dedicated check-in counter and accompany the traveler to the lounge (if the traveler has access) or to the boarding gate.

There’s also the option to book the concierge service for your arrival at CDG, which includes a concierge who will meet travelers at the aircraft door and accompany them through the airport via priority lanes, assist with baggage collection, and bring them to a vehicle for a private transfer into Paris (also for within 25 miles of the airport). This service is also €400 for one person, €450 for two, €500 for three, and €550 for four travelers (the same charges for multiple travelers apply to the airport arrival concierge services).

These new concierge services at CDG are available for all Air France flights and code-share flights with partner airlines. The services can be booked online or over the phone up to 18 hours prior to departure.