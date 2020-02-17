When it comes to VAT refunds, the more you spend, the more you can get back.

Rick Steves estimates that tourists miss out on “millions of dollars of refundable sales taxes” in the European Union every single year. Make sure you’re not among those leaving money on the table.

If you’ve never heard of the VAT refund, get ready to see some serious financial returns the next time you go shopping abroad. If you’re looking for the best price on a high-end item, you may save thousands of dollars by buying it overseas. (Discount luxury shopping: It’s not an oxymoron.) Here’s the breakdown on how to get your refund. What is VAT? VAT—sometimes redundantly called VAT tax—stands for value-added tax. This tax is primarily seen in the European Union, though more than 160 countries around the world use value-added taxation. It is a sales tax paid by consumers (not businesses), and it doesn’t exist in the United States, so often U.S. tourists are unaware they can claim a refund to the tax they pay abroad. Keep in mind, VAT is often factored into the price of a product (so a 100€ dress with a 20 percent VAT rate might have a price tag of 120€). Other times, it is listed on the receipt. Ask a sales associate wherever you’re shopping if it’s unclear. The rate of VAT in Europe varies depending on where you’re visiting and shopping, and ranges from 7.7 percent in Switzerland (technically not an E.U. country) to 27 percent in Hungary. The average VAT rate in the E.U. is 21.3 percent, and the minimum in the E.U. is 15 percent. Deloitte provides a very useful country-by-country breakdown. Said rate also varies depending on what you’re buying. Food and pharmaceutical products are typically taxed at a lower rate than leather goods like shoes and handbags. Can you get a VAT refund in the U.K.? For now, yes. This will end on December 31, 2020, due to Brexit. What qualifies for a refund? Almost all consumable goods—including clothes, shoes, cosmetics and skincare, jewelry, handbags, leather goods, and art—have value-added tax. Many items qualify for a VAT refund, but it’s important to note that only new goods (not used) can be claimed. Each transaction also has to be over a certain threshold, and this threshold varies by country. For instance, you have to spend over 175€ per transaction in France to qualify for a VAT refund. This means you can buy several products at one store for a total over 175€, but if you spread those products out over multiple stores, you would not get to claim the refund. You can also make a single large purchase over 175€ at many different stores and claim for each transaction. Your items are supposed to be unused when you declare them. That said, you can typically get away with using your handbag or wearing a coat. But you may want to hold off on breaking in those new leather slingbacks before you present them to customs. You also will want to ensure that items you are declaring are recent purchases because you must make your claim within three months of leaving the European Union. What does not qualify for a refund? Vintage items. Those vintage Chanel clip-on earrings you bought from the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen? The (probably very good) price you paid is final. No refunds here.

Goods purchased in the tax-free zones of airports because there is nothing to refund.

Transactions that do not meet the minimum threshold.

Services , including hotel stays, restaurant meals, and tour guide fees—because these are experienced abroad and not brought home.

Anything you aren’t bringing back to the United States . The goods have to come home with you.

Cars , unless the vehicle is being used exclusively for business purposes, in which case you can get up to 50 percent back on your VAT.

Alcohol and tobacco.

Counterfeit items. This may seem obvious, but a faux Dior tote does not qualify for VAT (and in France, purchasing a counterfeit is a criminal offense ). Related U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register to Travel to Europe Starting in 2021 What you need to do while shopping

Before you leave for your shopping excursion, make sure you have your passport in tow—you’ll have to provide proof that you are a visitor. If you’re shopping specifically to get a discount, ask the shop if it participates in VAT refunds, and if it has a specific purchase-amount threshold. On occasion, smaller shops and boutiques do not participate, therefore you will not be able to get a VAT refund on that purchase. It’s best to know before you start shopping. Ask for paperwork at each place you shop—the sales assistant, cashier, or store manager should have information. Occasionally, stores can process a refund for you on site (called “instant refund”), but most use Global Blue, Premier TaxFree, or another third-party to handle the refund process. [Author’s note: I shopped at some of the largest stores in Paris and London—Le Bon Marché, Liberty, Louis Vuitton, Chanel—and was unable to get the instant refund at any of them.] Don’t leave the store without signed, official documents. Many department stores have a VAT office, such as Liberty in London, or Gallerie Lafayette in Paris. These offices will help you get your paperwork sorted. Staple your receipts to your forms, and keep them in a safe place so you can access them when you’re claiming your refund. Ask for a second receipt. You may want this for U.S. customs upon your arrival home. Try to group purchases at boutiques into one transaction, because you may get a higher rate of return. Don’t buy a bag at Hermès and then come back later to get a scarf. If you can, buy them both at the same time. How to collect your refund When you’re ready leave the E.U.—your last port of departure—make sure you have your goods ready to declare and your paperwork completed, then head to the airport well in advance of your flight. Keep in mind, if you’re traveling around multiple European countries, you do not go through this process each time you leave and go somewhere new within the continent (even if you’re going to a non-E.U. country, like Norway or Switzerland). Related Airfare Predicted to Be Under $300 to These Top Trending Destinations in 2020 The refund process is completed on your final departure when you’re headed home. Your forms should have instructions on what steps to take (and where to go), but here’s what to do. Find your VAT counter. You’ll want to identify your options in advance of your flight so tracking them down is easier on the day of your travel—Travelex, Moneycorp, Planet, Global Blue, and Forexchange are all common. Check your individual airport’s website for more information—some (like Heathrow) have detailed instructions specific to their location. Once you’ve arrived at the counter, present your completed forms and paperwork alongside your passport and boarding pass to the employee. You may need to present certain purchased goods, particularly if they’re over 1,000€. At this point, if you do have a larger purchase, you will likely be sent to the local customs office to have an officer see your goods and give you a customs stamp. If that step doesn’t apply to you, an employee will stamp your documents at the refund counter and either hand them to you to drop into a mailbox, or mail them off themselves.

