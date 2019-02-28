6 Surprising U.S. Places That Go All Out for St. Patrick’s Day

Skip the big-city extravaganzas this year and raise your pint of Guinness at one of these rollicking, family-friendly events instead.

share this article

Every year on March 17, green dye saturates the Chicago River in the Windy City, and over a million spectators turn out to watch an exuberant parade overtake the streets of Manhattan. St. Patrick’s Day may be an Irish holiday, but marking the occasion with elaborate celebrations is more an American tradition than an Irish one. While grandiose events often steal the spotlight, some of the best revelry actually takes place outside the country’s metropolises. These six St. Patrick’s Day events may be comparatively modest in scale, but their festive spirits and quirky attractions—like the world’s largest shamrock in O’Neill, Nebraska—are as boisterous and fun as those of their big-city rivals. Courtesy of Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade The Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade in Jackson, Mississippi, draws roughly 75,000 people. Jackson, Mississippi



The St. Patrick’s Day parade in Jackson has a particularly quirky origin story. In 1983, local restaurant owner Malcolm White gathered a few hundred friends and marched through downtown dressed as characters from the plays of Mississippi-native Tennessee Williams. (As White says, there will always be a few Tennessee Williams characters at any costume occasion in the South.)



The inspiration behind the original march is lost to time, but the day-long event now draws a crowd of roughly 75,000 people, and raises money for the Baton Children’s Hospital at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. In addition to the big parade, there is a 5K race, a pet parade, live music, and a children’s festival with a costume contest and amusement rides. The 2019 celebration will be held the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 23. Dublin, Ohio

Article continues below advertisement



Saturday, March 16, is touted as the “greenest and grandest day of the year” in Dublin, Ohio, a city with the tagline “Irish is an attitude.” The party starts early with a 7 a.m., all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast topped with green syrup at Sells Middle School. Before the parade, stop by the “inflation celebration” at Graeter’s Ice Cream shop to watch the giant balloons and floats come to life. At 11 a.m., head to the parade route to watch the Grand Leprechaun—a different member of the community is chosen each year—lead the procession.



Finish the day by visiting the town’s many Irish pubs and participating businesses for themed events and entertainment. Dublin’s newest Irish pub, Fadó Pub & Kitchen, is hosting a two-day block party over the weekend. Courtesy of City of O’Neill Nebraska O’Neill’s famous painted shamrock is so large, it appears on Google Maps. O’Neill, Nebraska

Article continues below advertisement



Founded by Irish-born Civil War general John O’Neill, this small Nebraska town might be one of the most proudly Irish places in the country. In 1969, then-governor Norbert Tiemann proclaimed O’Neill the “Irish Capital of Nebraska” to honor its citizens’ efforts to preserve the town’s Irish heritage.



O’Neill is also home to the world’s largest shamrock. Painted in the middle of an intersection, the image is so large it appears on Google Maps. The shamrock gets a fresh coat of paint every year before the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, which is slated for Saturday, March 16, this year. The event draws so many visitors that the town’s population of roughly 3,700 doubles in size. Bring the kids to the Green Eggs and Ham Literature Festival or join the Shamrock Fun Run before the afternoon parade. Afterward, catch live music or partake in a Irish whiskey tasting at venues around town. Wilmington, North Carolina

For a lively St. Patrick’s Day celebration near the beach, head to the 20th-annual Guinness St. Patrick’s Day Festival & Parade in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Saturday, March 16. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and loops through downtown, ending a few blocks from Riverfront Park, where the festival takes place. The free and family-friendly event features live Irish music and traditional dance performances by members of the local Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dancing. Attendees are asked to bring donations for the event’s charity partner; this year’s funds will support Nourish NC, a nonprofit dedicated to feeding hungry children. Several local pubs and restaurants offer traditional Irish meals and “kegs & eggs” themed–brunch events the day of the parade, and you can walk off your meal across town along the shores of the Atlantic. Courtesy of Shamrock Club of New Dublin New London’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration starts when local “leprechauns” change the name of the city to “New Dublin” on signs around town. New London, Wisconsin Montauk, New York

Article continues below advertisement