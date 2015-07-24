5 Cafes That Inspired the Literary World

See the original post on Urban Adventures.

There’s something undeniably romantic at the thought of a writer sitting in a smokey coffeehouse, hunched over a notebook—or more recently a laptop—sipping from an espresso and penning the next great novel.

Some of the most famous books of all time were written not in isolated apartments, but in European cafés (maybe all that caffeine helps the muse). Here are five cafés that have served as a meeting place and inspiration for the literary world. Who knows, maybe they’ll inspire you, too.

1. La Rotonde, Paris

In the 1920s, afternoon coffees slipped into nighttime cocktails as author F. Scott Fitzgerald frequented the bohemian La Rotonde café. Artists and writers such as Pablo Picasso, T.S. Elliott, Gertrude Stein, and Ernest Hemingway were also regulars at the café, in the heart of the Montparnasse Quarter in Paris. In fact, Hemingway wrote about it in The Sun Also Rises: “No matter what café in Montparnasse you ask a taxi-driver to bring you to from the right bank of the river, they always take you to the Rotonde.”

Today, the café is still home to artists and film directors. Order a coffee—or a glass of wine—and soak up the beauty of Paris.

2. The Literary Café, St. Petersburg

Established in 1816, the Literary Café (Literaturnoe Kafe) in St. Petersburg has played host to many famous people and is said to have been frequented by the Russian writers Dostoevsky and Chernyshevsky.