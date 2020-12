Scotland On the Big Screen

Day 7

Glasgow

On the seventh day of your adventure, travel south from the vast Highlands and to the bustling city of Glasgow . Full of character, Glasgow has been a stunning backdrop for movies such as Trainspotting, World War Z, and Cloud Atlas. After you check in to the Millennium Hotel on George Square, a Victorian hotel in the middle of Glasgow and near many of the city’s most famous shooting locations, spend the day browsing the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and shopping in the city center. Keep your eyes peeled for locations from the first Trainspotting film—apart from the film’s opening chase scene down Edinburgh’s Princes Street, almost all the other locations were in Glasgow. World War Z was also filmed here, although the city was disguised to look like Philadelphia.Regardless of where you wander in this fascinating city, the perfect place to end your tour is at the legendary Cafe D’Jaconelli. The artisan ice cream is regarded as the best in Glasgow, so share a milkshake here (just as the characters did in Trainspotting), and recount your most notable Scotland adventures, on- and off-screen.